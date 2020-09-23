‘Family Guy,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Score Two-Season Renewals at Fox

Both “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers” have been picked up for two additional seasons each at Fox. The renewals will see “Family Guy” run through Season 20, while “Bob’s Burgers” will run through Season 13.

“’Family Guy’ and ‘Bob’s Burgers’ are key pillars of our network’s success,” said Michael Thorn, president of enteratinment for Fox Entertainment. “By taking the genre to new heights and driving pop culture in meaningful ways, they’ve laid the foundation for making Animation Domination one of the most powerful program blocks in all of television. Both of these two-season renewals affirm once again our commitment to animation and empower us to continue in our build as the leader in the space with distinct and fresh new comedies. We’d like to thank Seth, Loren and their entire teams, not to mention our partners at 20th Television, and we’re excited to continue these great shows with them.”

Fox has been doubling down on its animation programming of late, which includes network cornerstone “The Simpsons.” That show was renewed for two additional seasons last year.

Fox purchased the animation house Bento Box Entertainment last year to serve as their in-house animation studio. Bento Box provides the animation for “Bob’s Burgers,” but the series is still produced by 20th Television. Other Fox animated shows include “Duncanville,” “The Great North,” “Bless the Harts,” and the upcoming series “Housebroken.”

“Bob’s Burgers” was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.

Seth MacFarlane is the creator and executive producer of “Family Guy.” Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann and Patrick Meighan are executive producers.

Both shows are produced by 20th Television.