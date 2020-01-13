‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Production Delayed Due to Puerto Rico Earthquakes

Shooting on the upcoming “Falcon & Winter Soldier” series for Disney Plus has been temporarily postponed due to the earthquakes that have rocked Puerto Rico, Variety has confirmed.

The Marvel series was due to shoot in Puerto Rico this month reportedly for multiple weeks, but those plans have now been called off.

The island has been hit hard by a series of powerful temblors in recent weeks, including a 6.4 magnitude quake on Jan. 7 and 5.9 magnitude quake on Jan. 11.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are set to reprise their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the series, with Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell also starring. The series is said to consist of six episodes and is due to be released on Disney Plus in late 2020.

The show is one of several limited series centered on MCU characters currently in the works at Disney Plus. Others are “Ms. Marvel,” “Hawkeye,” “Loki,” “She-Hulk,” “Moon Knight,” and “WandaVision.”

More to come…