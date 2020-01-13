×

‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Production Delayed Due to Puerto Rico Earthquakes

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Falcon Winter Soldier
CREDIT: Disney/Shutterstock

Shooting on the upcoming “Falcon & Winter Soldier” series for Disney Plus has been temporarily postponed due to the earthquakes that have rocked Puerto Rico, Variety has confirmed.

The Marvel series was due to shoot in Puerto Rico this month reportedly for multiple weeks, but those plans have now been called off.

The island has been hit hard by a series of powerful temblors in recent weeks, including a 6.4 magnitude quake on Jan. 7 and 5.9 magnitude quake on Jan. 11.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are set to reprise their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the series, with Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell also starring. The series is said to consist of six episodes and is due to be released on Disney Plus in late 2020.

The show is one of several limited series centered on MCU characters currently in the works at Disney Plus. Others are “Ms. Marvel,” “Hawkeye,” “Loki,” “She-Hulk,” “Moon Knight,” and “WandaVision.”

More to come…

More TV

  • Falcon Winter Soldier

    'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Production Delayed Due to Puerto Rico Earthquakes

    Shooting on the upcoming “Falcon & Winter Soldier” series for Disney Plus has been temporarily postponed due to the earthquakes that have rocked Puerto Rico, Variety has confirmed. The Marvel series was due to shoot in Puerto Rico this month reportedly for multiple weeks, but those plans have now been called off. The island has been [...]

  • Manuel Marti

    Fremantle Taps Manuel Marti as Head of Scripted Development, Latin America

    MADRID  — Underscoring its ambitions to grow its Latin America business, Fremantle has named Manuel Martí, one of Latin America’s most cultured and respected TV executives, to the newly-created position of head of scripted development, Latin America. Martí will report to Coty Cagliolo, Fremantle head of production, Latin America, He will be responsible for developing [...]

  • Robert De Niro and Al Pacino

    TV Ratings: Critics' Choice Awards Tumble as NFL Playoffs Dominate

    The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards saw a TV ratings tumble from last year on Sunday night, as the NFL playoffs dominated proceedings. The awards show was down 33% in the key 18-49 demographic on the CW, scoring a 0.2 rating, and down roughly 22% on total viewership, drawing just under 1.2 million total viewers. Fox [...]

  • Asa Butterfield in Netflix's Sex Education

    What to Watch on TV This Week: 'The New Pope' and 'Sex Education' Return

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The New Pope” returns on HBO, and “Sex Education” season 2 drops on [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez Laura Dern

    Inside the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards: What You Didn't See on TV

    Twas the night before Oscar nominations and all through the ballroom, the Barker Hanger was buzzing as critics mixed and mingled with A-listers inside the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday night. Big winners Life Achievement winner Eddie Murphy, #SeeHer honoree Kristen Bell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Bong Joon Ho played to the audience in [...]

  • Dan Kupetz

    Longtime CBS Exec Dan Kupetz Joins 20th Century Fox TV as Head of Business Affairs

    Dan Kupetz, CBS Television Studios’ head of business affairs since 2004, is joining 20th Century Fox Television as executive vice president of business affairs and operations beginning in March. “Dan’s reputation from his years at CBS is deservedly stellar, and I knew from our first meeting that he possessed exactly the right combination of strategic [...]

  • Dave Bautista CinemaCon

    Dave Bautista Joins 'See' Season 2 at Apple

    Dave Bautista has joined the Apple series “See” for its second season, Variety has confirmed. The exact nature of Bautista’s role is not yet clear, but it will be his first major TV appearance. The series takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad