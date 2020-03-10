×

'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Filming in Prague Halted Over Coronavirus Concerns

Filming on the Disney Plus series “Falcon & Winter Soldier” has been shut down in Prague due to concerns over the coronavirusVariety has confirmed.

The move comes after the Czech government placed a ban on movie screenings, elementary and high school classes, sports matches, and cultural events. The Prague Film Festival has also been canceled.

“Falcon and Winter Soldier” began filming in Prague last week, but the cast and crew have now been recalled to Atlanta.

This is the second time filming on the series has been interrupted. In January, the show was due to shoot in Puerto Rico but was forced to postpone shooting after the commonwealth was hit by a series of powerful earthquakes.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are set to reprise their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the series, with Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell also starring. The series will consist of six episodes and is due to be released on Disney Plus in August.

The show is one of several limited series centered on MCU characters currently in the works at Disney Plus. Others are “Ms. Marvel,” “Hawkeye,” “Loki,” “She-Hulk,” “Moon Knight,” and “WandaVision.”

“WandaVision,” which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, is also due to be released in 2020 at the end of the year. Disney Plus has offered limited looks at the MCU shows. That includes a Super Bowl spot that gave fans their first look at “Falcon & Winter Soldier,” “WandaVision,” and “Loki” starring Tom Hiddleston.

Deadline first reported the filming shutdown.

