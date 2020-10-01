‘F Is for Family’ Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Netflix

“F Is For Family” is officially coming to an end.

Netflix has picked up the animated series for a fifth and final season, Variety has confirmed.

The series was created by Bill Burr and Michael Price, and follows the Murphy family, an Irish-American clan living in the 1970’s, a time when political correctness was the last thing on people’s minds. Season 5 is slated to premiere sometime in 2021.

“Thank you to all the fans that watched this show. Thanks to Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley Victoria Vaughn, Ted Sarandos and all the INCREDIBLE writers, performers, animators, editors and musicians that made this show happen,” said Burr of the news. “Special thanks to the Captain of the Ship: The great Mike Price! I love all you guys!”

Burr voices family patriarch Frank, while Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart, and Sam Rockwell also provide voices on the series.

“Working on this show with the great Bill Burr, Vince Vaughn, and our amazing cast, writers, producers and crew has been the greatest joy of my life, and I’m thrilled that we get to do one more season with the Murphys. I’ll be forever grateful to everyone at Netflix, Gaumont and Wild West who let us share this stressed-out, foul-mouthed and loving family with the world,” said co-creator and executive producer Michael Price.

“F Is For Family” premiered in 2015 and is produced for Netflix by Wild West Productions and Gaumont.

“It has been so great to see Mike and Bill – two guys I admire and respect – create something like this and build it from the ground-up. It has been a lot of fun getting to be a part of it, and I’m looking forward to continuing to support their vision, for the final season,” added Vaughn. “A big thanks to Ted Sarandos and the whole Netflix team for being so supportive during this great journey.”

Vulture was first to report the renewal news.