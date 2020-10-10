Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus Series to Begin Filming in March, Says Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor will soon be donning Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi robes once again.

During a Zoom appearance on the BBC’s “The Graham Norton Show” Friday night, McGregor revealed that Disney Plus’ untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series is finally set to begin filming in March of 2021.

“It’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose. It’s not all me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good,” McGregor said of the show. “We start shooting it in March next year.”

Though the Obi-Wan-centric series was first announced back in Aug. 2019 and meant to begin filming the next year, the shoot was delayed when writer Hossein Amini left the project in Jan. 2020.

Amini was eventually replaced by Joby Harold in April of 2020, and script rewrites forced production to be delayed into 2021. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Deborah Chow, who directed part of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” remains at the helm of the series.

During the interview, McGregor also addressed his appreciation for Alec Guinness, who played Kenobi in the original “Star Wars” trilogy and died in 2000.

“The fun thing about doing that in the first place when I was much younger was trying to imagine Alec Guinness, how would he play these scenes as a younger guy?” McGregor said. “It led me to watch some of his earlier work, which I had never seen before. Brilliant movies, wonderful films that he’d been in, and I had such a great time studying him in those movies.”

McGregor played Kenobi in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, and has since reprised the role in voice cameos for 2015’s “The Force Awakens” and 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker.” The unnamed Disney Plus Kenobi series does not have a release date yet.

Watch the full interview below.