‘The Unicorn’ and ‘Evil’ First Seasons Head to Netflix Ahead of Season 2 Launch

“Evil” and “The Unicorn” are looking to conjure up some more exposure.

The first seasons of both CBS shows are heading to Netflix as of Oct. 1 in an intriguing licensing deal struck between the streamer and producer CBS Television Studios.

The exact length of the deal isn’t entirely clear, however, a source with knowledge of the situation did confirm that it is non-exclusive, meaning that both series will continue to stream their freshman seasons on CBS All Access. The ViacomCBS platform will also have the second seasons of both shows when they come out.

This Netflix move mirrors that taken by other broadcast series like NBC’s “Good Girls” and CW’s “Riverdale,” both of which gained a significant boost in exposure for their debut seasons on the platform, ahead of their second seasons airing on broadcast. Another show which famously benefited from “the Netflix effect” is recent Emmy sensation “Schitt’s Creek.” The Canadian show’s audience sky-rocketed after streaming on Netflix from its third season onward.

As things stand, CBS has “The Unicorn” and “Evil” blocked one after the other on Thursday nights in its fall schedule, but as with almost every broadcast scripted series, sources say neither will likely premiere until November.

“Evil” was renewed for season 2 way back in Oct. 2019, about half-way through its 13-episode first season run. The series centers around a skeptical female psychologist (Katja Herbers) who joins a priest-in-training (Mike Colter) and a contractor (Aasif Mandvi) as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.

Meanwhile “The Unicorn” was picked up far more recently as part of the network’s May renewal spree. The show is led by Wlaton Goggins, who stars as a recent widower and devoted father to two adolescent girls.