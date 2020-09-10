Eva Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment Signs New First-Look Deal With 20th Television

Eva Longoria and Ben Spector’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment has signed a new three-year first-look deal with 20th Television.

“Eva and Ben’s passion for championing meaningful stories, especially those of underrepresented voices and communities is something we believe in deeply at 20th, so we jumped at the chance to extend our relationship with them,” said 20th TV president Carolyn Cassidy. “They are driven producers with a keen eye, good taste and great work ethic and we are thrilled UnbeliEVAble remains housed within our studio.”

The company’s past projects with 20th TV include shows like ABC’s “Grand Hotel” and the NBC series “Telenovela,” with Longoria starring in the latter series and guest starring in the former.

“Three years ago Dana Walden welcomed me into the 20th family, recognizing everything I was trying to do as a director and producer,” Longoria said. “20th Television and Disney Television Studios have consistently supported our vision to ‘produce with purpose,’ to bring authentic Latinx stories like ABC’s ‘Grand Hotel’ to life and show that stories of diversity behind and in front of the camera belong in our living rooms. When Craig Hunegs and Carolyn Cassidy took the reins of the studio last year, their forward-thinking, passionate approach to making television got me even more excited. With Jen Gwartz and her fantastic drama and comedy teams by our sides, we are thrilled to extend this partnership and look forward to continuing to shine our spotlight on underrepresented stories.”

Other 20th TV-UnbeliEVAble projects include the projects “Chicano” and “Bridges” at ABC, which are currently in development. They are also developing Sarah Rothschild’s “Before I Forget” with Marc Webb directing as a potential starring vehicle for Longoria. Other development includes “The Company That Sold Love to America Had a Dark Secret,” Lori Gottlieb’s “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone”, and reporter Jessica Yellin’s “Savage News.” On the documentary side, they produced “Reversing Row” for Netflix.

Longoria is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.