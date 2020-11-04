EuropaCorp USA Names Virginie Besson Silla CEO, Edouard Boccon-Gibod Chief of Staff

Virginie Besson Silla has been named CEO of EuropaCorp USA, with Edouard Boccon-Gibod being named chief of staff.

The moves were announced Wednesday by Axel Duroux, who was named chief executive of EuropaCorp back in August. Besson Silla will be responsible for developing and producing television, film and streaming content while overseeing the company’s United States operations. She will report to Duroux while continuing to collaborate with EuropaCorp artistic director Luc Besson and producing partner Steve Rabineau.

“I am very pleased to accept these new responsibilities and to continue at EuropaCorp, which has been my creative home for over 20 years,” Besson Silla said. “I am also excited to continue working with Luc and Steve on the diverse projects we have in our pipeline. Our goal is to present different points of view globally across every platform based upon the Company’s DNA.”

She is best known for her work on the hit film “Lucy”, which was directed by Luc Besson. She also worked on the Guy Ritchie film “Revolver.” She began her career in the international department at Gaumont Film Company and then went on to a marketing position at GBVI, a joint venture between Gaumont and Buena Vista International. There, she worked with Besson and producer Patrice Ledoux on “The Fifth Element” and “The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc.” Following these successful productions, she joined Besson at his company, which later became EuropaCorp.

“I’m proud to join Europacorp, which is one of the most creative and famous studio since its beginnings,” Boccon-Gibod said. “I’m convinced that the agility of Europacorp and its teams is an asset to face the challenges of an industry in full revolution. Being at Europacorp today, in this important and exciting moment, is therefore a unique opportunity.”

Boccon-Gibod joins EuropaCorp USA from Christie’s France. Prior to that, he was chairman and CEO of Publications Metro France, a member of general managing board of TF1 Group, and executive chairman of TF1 Production. In his new role, he will take charge of all legal aspects of the company’s business and will also report to Duroux.

“Edouard and Virginie are two talents of the media industry,” Duroux said. “With Edouard, for 20 years we’ve been sharing the same vision of the evolution of the market as well as the necessary adaptations to the new competitive conditions. Virginie has made many great contributions to our company and I believe it is the right time to formalize her position. With the extraordinary talent of Luc Besson and with Edouard and Virginie by my side, I am confident about the future of Europacorp, about its ability to offer diverse and new projects shortly.”