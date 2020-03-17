×

Euro 2020 Soccer Tournament Postponed Until Next Year Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The Euro 2020 soccer tournament is be postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports.

UEFA, European football’s governing body, has been holding an emergency video conference Tuesday involving major stakeholders.

The 24-team tournament was due to take place from June 12-July 12 this year at 12 venues across Europe, with Wembley stadium in London hosting the semi-finals and final.

Such a major event was an obvious risk for the spread of coronavirus, and will now take place from June 11 to July 11 next year.

The decision is a major blow to European broadcasters and rights holders. Euro 2020 was set to be a major event in the summer schedules, attracting strong audiences and commercial revenues from advertising.

The decision to delay Euro 2020 will will be signed off by UEFA later on Tuesday.

The Norwegian Football Association (FA) were first to announce the news, followed by the French and other FAs. In a tweet, the Norwegian FA said: “UEFA has decided that the European Championship is postponed to 2021. It will be played from June 11 to July 11 next year. More information coming.”

The move follows the suspension of football in all five of Europe’s top domestic leagues — England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany, along with the Champions League, Europa League and World Cup qualifiers.

Another summer tournament, the Copa America, has also been postponed for 12 months, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has said.

The 12-team tournament had originally been scheduled to take place from June 12 to July 12 in Argentina and Columbia.

