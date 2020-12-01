Eugenio Derbez to Star in Bilingual Comedy Series at Apple Inspired by ‘How to Be a Latin Lover’

Eugenio Derbez is set to star in a new comedy series titled “Acapulco” that has been ordered to series at Apple, Variety has learned.

The half-hour series, which will be shot in both Spanish and English, is inspired by the film “How to Be a Latin Lover,” in which Derbez starred and produced.

In “Acapulco,” a young Mexican man’s dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at the hottest resort in Acapulco. But he soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined as all of his beliefs and morals start to be questioned. The show takes place in 1984 with Derbez narrating and playing the present-day version of the main character.

Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisernos, and Jason Shuman created the series and will also serve as executive producers, with Winsberg serving as co-showrunner. Chris Harris will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner alongside Winsberg. Derbez and Ben Odell will executive produce via 3Pas Studios. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum will executive produce with Jason Wang co-executive producing on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company. Gaz Alazraki will direct and executive produce the pilot. Lionsgate Television, where 3Pas is under an overall deal, will produce for Apple.

A major star in his native Mexico, Derbez has also found success with a number of U.S. roles. In addition to “How to Be a Latin Lover,” he has recently starred in films such as “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” and “Overboard.”

He is repped by UTA and Behr Abramson Levy.

Winsberg most recently created the NBC musical series “Zooey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” His other TV credits include “9JKL” and “Gossip Girl.” He is repped by Underground Management.

Cisneros and Shuman are both repped by McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP, with Cisneros managed by Valor Entertainment Group and Shuman repped by CAA and managed by Fourth Wall Management.