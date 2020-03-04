×

Eugene Levy to Receive Newport Beach Film Festival’s Inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Eugene Levy Newport Beach Film Festival
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Eugene Levy is set to receive the first-ever Newport Beach Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural TV Awards Showcase, in partnership with Variety, during the 21st annual festival this April.

The “Schitt’s Creek” star, co-creator and executive producer will be on-hand to receive this honor on the opening night of the TV Awards Showcase on April 24.

“For the past century, television has been a key component in the entertainment industry and continually persisted to accomplish groundbreaking achievements,” said Gregg Schwenk, CEO and co-founder, Newport Beach Film Festival. “We strive to acknowledge all forms of storytelling and with the evolution of television it is a natural progression to include it into the film festival’s high quality lineup.”

Levy is an award-winning actor, writer, and producer. In addition to his Emmy-nominated work on “Schitt’s Creek,” Levy has played countless iconic roles across his storied career in film and television. After solidifying his television legacy on “SCTV (Second City Television),” Levy partnered with Christopher Guest to co-write and co-star in widely celebrated films “Best in Show,” “Waiting for Guffman,” “For Your Consideration” and “A Mighty Wind.” With the role of Noah Levenstein in the “American Pie” franchise, Levy also cemented his reputation as America’s favorite dad.

For the TV Awards Showcase, Newport Beach Film Festival and Variety’s editorial team will curate and screen six of 2020’s hottest and most buzz-worthy television shows. Each screening will be followed by an intimate Q&A session with the cast and crew moderated by a Variety television reporter. The showcase will kick off the festival’s opening weekend, with the other series and panel participants to be announced at a later date.

“With the lines between film and television now blurred in the best of all possible ways — witness the recent Oscars — we’re excited to work with the forward-looking team at the Newport Beach Film Festival on their first-ever NBFF Television Awards Showcase,” said Steve Gaydos, executive VP and content executive editor at Variety. “The talents, the creativity, the importance of the projects that will be brought to life with in-person conversations and screenings means this is an irresistible opportunity for Variety to lead the charge on progress and change, as we’ve been doing for 115 years.”

This year’s Newport Beach Film Festival, taking place April 23 to April 30, will showcase more than 350 films and television shows from 50 countries and host nightly special events, red carpet galas, compelling conversations with filmmakers, international spotlight events and seminars. The festival offers filmgoers unique opportunities to mingle with celebrities, filmmakers from around the globe and film industry professionals in a beautiful seaside locale.

Passes and tickets for film screenings, galas and special events go on sale April 1.

More TV

  • Joey Batey as Jaskier on "The

    'The Witcher' Breakout Joey Batey Can't Get 'Toss a Coin' Out of His Head Either

    If you’ve had trouble getting the “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” song from Netflix’s “The Witcher” out of your head, you can only imagine what it’s been like for Joey Batey.  “It’s pretty hellish, yeah,” says Batey, who plays Jaskier, the witty lute-playing bard who trails Henry Cavill’s Geralt in the epic fantasy series. [...]

  • MSNBC's 'Hardball' Problem Wasn't Only Chris

    MSNBC's 'Hardball' Problem Wasn't Only Chris Matthews (Analysis)

    It’s fair to say MSNBC had a “Hardball” problem.  Perhaps it wasn’t just the one everyone was talking about. Chris Matthews’ growing series of on-air gaffes in the midst of intensifying coverage of the 2020 campaign made keeping him on the air difficult for MSNBC executives, as did a litany of troubling stories about his [...]

  • Karin Gist

    ‘Mixed-ish’ Showrunner Karin Gist Signs New Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

    Karin Gist is staying put at 20th Century Fox Television. The “Mixed-ish” showrunner has inked a new overall deal with the studio, where she signed her first ever overall three years ago. Under her new deal, Gist will continue to create, supervise and develop new projects the Disney-owned outfit. In addition, she has formed her [...]

  • Eugene Levy Newport Beach Film Festival

    Eugene Levy to Receive Newport Beach Film Festival's Inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award

    Eugene Levy is set to receive the first-ever Newport Beach Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural TV Awards Showcase, in partnership with Variety, during the 21st annual festival this April. The “Schitt’s Creek” star, co-creator and executive producer will be on-hand to receive this honor on the opening night of the TV Awards Showcase [...]

  • JEOPARDY! THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME

    'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Updates Fans on His Health One Year After Cancer Diagnosis

    Beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has provided a hopeful update on his health, almost one year after announcing his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. In March 2019, Trebek shared a statement on social media acknowledging that his prognosis was “not very encouraging,” but vowing to fight to beat the odds. On Wednesday, Trebek made a [...]

  • Stargirl -- "Pilot" -- Image Number:

    'Stargirl' Sets DC Universe, CW Premiere Date

    “Stargirl” has an official premiere date on DC Universe. The live action DC Comics series will debut May 11 on the streaming service. It will then air on The CW on May 12, as it was previously announced that each episode of the series would run on the broadcaster the day after its streaming debut. [...]

  • Shannyn SossamonFox All-Star Winter TCA Party,

    Shannyn Sossamon to Lead Fox Drama Pilot 'Cleaning Lady'

    Shannyn Sossamon has been cast in the lead role of the Fox drama pilot “The Cleaning Lady,” Variety has learned. Based on the Argentine series “La Chica Que Limpia,” the show follows Reyna Salonga (Sossamon), a whip-smart Filipina doctor who comes to the U.S. in hopes to get a medical treatment for her critically ill son. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad