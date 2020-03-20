×

ESPN Plans to Air Classic ‘WrestleMania’ Events (EXCLUSIVE)

Bristol, CT - March 26, 2019 - DC2: Roman Reigns in front of the historical ESPN sign(Photo by Melissa Rawlins / ESPN Images)
Of all the sports ESPN has shown over the years, professional wrestling matches from WWE haven’t really been on the list. That will change this weekend.

For three Sundays, the Disney-owned sports-media giant will air classic WrestleMania events on its flagship cable network and stream them on its mobile app. The initiative commences this Sunday at 7 p.m. eastern, when ESPN airs WrestleMania 30 from April, 2014. The colorful headlocks, figure-four leglocks and sleeper holds mark the latest example of ESPN working to fill its schedule with unorthodox content in the wake of the nation’s coronavirus crisis, which has put a stranglehold on all kinds of communal gatherings, including sports events.

“This unique opportunity is a byproduct of the terrific working relationship we’ve enjoyed with WWE over the years and the unprecedented circumstances we all find ourselves in,” said Burke Magnus, executive vice president, programming, ESPN, in a prepared statement. “WrestleMania is one of the most popular global events in sports and entertainment and the spectacular content it provides will be a treat for fans.”

Airing the event will also help the WWE, which has unveiled plans to stream a two-night WrestleMania event on April 4 and 5 at multiple locations, with only essential personnel working on closed sets.

More to come…

 

