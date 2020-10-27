ESPN Digital Chief Ryan Spoon to Depart

Ryan Spoon, ESPN’s senior vice president of digital and social content, will leave the sports-media giant to take on the role of chief operating officer at BetMGM, a sports-wagering joint venture, highlighting the growing interest of traditional sports outlets in gaming and betting.

BetMGM is owned by MGM Holdings and GVC Holdings.

“The opportunity at BetMGM during these early phases was an immediate draw for me,” Spoon said in a prepared statement.

He will report to BetMGM’s CEO Adam Greenblatt, who said, “BetMGM has seen early success in establishing itself as a significant player in the sports betting world through relationships with leagues, teams and partners,” said Greenblatt. “ With Ryan’s expertise in developing scaled and engaging digital experiences, BetMGM will leverage those relationships in entirely new ways.”

