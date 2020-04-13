ESPN Seeks Pay Cuts From Top On-Air Personnel

ESPN, struggling to keep fresh programming on its schedule with live sports sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, is asking some of its best-known personalities to take pay cuts.

“We are asking about 100 of our commentators to join with our executives and take a temporary salary reduction. These are challenging times and we are all in this together,” the Disney-owned sports-media giant said in a statement. Sports Business Journal previously disclosed the cuts.

The salary reductions are likely to affect the network’s highest-paid commentators. ESPN is seeking cuts of 15%, and would encompass three months of pay cycles, according to a person familiar with the matter. Executives hope the pay cuts will tamp down a need for new furloughs, and keep paychecks intact for lower-paid ESPN employees who don’t earn the types of salaries that the big-name personalities do.

More to come…