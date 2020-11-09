ESPN Assigns Content Duties to Senior Executives After Schell Departure

ESPN is divvying up responsibilities for content in the wake of senior executive Connor Schell’s decision to leave the sports-media giant to start his own production company.

Burke Magnus has long been the ESPN executive who makes sure the sports-media giant always has access to games from the big leagues. Now he will have the added task of ensuring ESPN has something to show when there’s no game on the air The Walt Disney-owned outlet said Magnus would take over original content development for ESPN and ESPN Plus, while Laura Gentile, senior vice president of marketing and social media, will gain oversight of the company’s social-media content and Stephanie Druley and Norby Williamson, two executives who oversee the production of games and in-studio shows, respectively, will take greater responsibility for them.

In a series of executive assignments unveiled Monday, Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN and sports content for Disney, said the company would not replace Schell directly and also noted that Jodi Markley, ESPN’s executive vice president of content operations and creative services, will leave ESPN in April to retire after a 32-year stint.

