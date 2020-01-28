×

‘Equalizer’ Reboot Starring Queen Latifah Ordered to Pilot at CBS

Will Thorne

Queen Latifah speaks at the Lifetime's "The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel" panel during the A&E Networks TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington, in Pasadena, Calif2020 Winter TCA - A&E Networks, Pasadena, USA - 18 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The “Equalizer” reboot in the works at CBS is taking the next big step.

CBS has officially ordered the project, which has Queen Latifah attached to star, to pilot.

The prospective show is described as a reimagining of the classic series in which Queen Latifah portrays an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

The Equalizer” originally aired on CBS for four seasons between 1985 and 1989. Edward Woodward starred as Robert McCall in the show which was co-created by Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan. It was then adapted into two feature films starring Denzel Washington in the title role, with the first debuting in 2014 and the second in 2018.

Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller will serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners on the new series. Queen Latifah will also serve as an executive producer in addition to starring. John Davis, John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Debra Martin Chase of Martin Chase Productions, Shakim Compere of Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit Entertainment and Lindheim will also executive produce. Universal Television is producing the project in association with CBS Television Studios.

The pilot joins CBS’ development slate which already includes two Chuck Lorre projects, one of which is “United States of Al,” a multi-camera comedy about the friendship between a Marine combat veteran (Parker Young) struggling to readjust to civilian life and the interpreter (Adhir Kalyan) who served with his unit in Afghanistan. The Eye also handed out a series commitment for “Clarice,” a “Silence of the Lambs” sequel project from Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

“Equalizer” marks the second high-profile action project CBS has put into development this season. Previously, the network announced a put pilot order for a drama starring Dolph Lundgren with Sylvester Stallone executive producing in which Lundgren would play a black-ops solider working for the U.N.

