eOne Takes International Rights to ‘Family Law’

Entertainment One has secured international distribution rights for the Canadian series “Family Law,” an upcoming scripted drama that mixes family dysfunction and legal intrigue.

Produced by SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions, the Vancouver-set series follows an attorney in recovery who is forced to practice family law alongside her estranged father, half-brother and half-sister in order to put her own life back together.

eOne will handle all international territories for this family drama and will introduce the show to buyers later this year. Currently in casting, the show will air on Canada’s Global Television at home, with Susin Nielsen (“Robson Arms,” “Cedar Cove”) serving as showrunner.

Noel Hedges, the eOne acquisitions exec who brokered the deal, said: “This is a dynamic, warm, touching and impactful series about the inside workings of family relationships, anchored around a flawed but highly intelligent female lawyer.”

“In this moment in time, when audiences need an antidote to the nightly news, ‘Family Law’ will provide an emotionally engaging escape, with compelling characters and the right balance of heart and humor,” added SEVEN24 Film’s Jordy Randall.

eOne’s announcement arrives on the heels of the company’s recent acquisition by Hasbro. The play and entertainment company picked up eOne in a $3.8 billion all-cash deal that was finalized in late December of last year.