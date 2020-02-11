×

eOne Takes International Rights to ‘Family Law’

By

Ben's Most Recent Stories

View All
Entertainment One eOne
CREDIT: Courtesy of Entertainment One

Entertainment One has secured international distribution rights for the Canadian series “Family Law,” an upcoming scripted drama that mixes family dysfunction and legal intrigue.

Produced by SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions, the Vancouver-set series follows an attorney in recovery who is forced to practice family law alongside her estranged father, half-brother and half-sister in order to put her own life back together.

eOne will handle all international territories for this family drama and will introduce the show to buyers later this year. Currently in casting, the show will air on Canada’s Global Television at home, with Susin Nielsen (“Robson Arms,” “Cedar Cove”) serving as showrunner.

Noel Hedges, the eOne acquisitions exec who brokered the deal, said: “This is a dynamic, warm, touching and impactful series about the inside workings of family relationships, anchored around a flawed but highly intelligent female lawyer.”

“In this moment in time, when audiences need an antidote to the nightly news, ‘Family Law’ will provide an emotionally engaging escape, with compelling characters and the right balance of heart and humor,” added SEVEN24 Film’s Jordy Randall.

eOne’s announcement arrives on the heels of the company’s recent acquisition by Hasbro. The play and entertainment company picked up eOne in a $3.8 billion all-cash deal that was finalized in late December of last year.

More TV

  • Entertainment One eOne

    eOne Takes International Rights to 'Family Law'

    Entertainment One has secured international distribution rights for the Canadian series “Family Law,” an upcoming scripted drama that mixes family dysfunction and legal intrigue. Produced by SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions, the Vancouver-set series follows an attorney in recovery who is forced to practice family law alongside her estranged father, half-brother and half-sister in order [...]

  • Will Arnett

    Will Arnett on 'BoJack Horseman' Ending, Leaving Door Open for Future Series

    “BoJack Horseman” star Will Arnett has said it’s “hard to let go” of the freshly concluded Netflix original, while admitting that the cast is still thinking up future iterations of the show. Arnett, who voiced the washed-up Hollywoo star BoJack since the show’s debut in 2014, tells Variety: “It’s bittersweet. I feel satisfied with what [...]

  • THE BACHELOR - "2407" - The

    'The Bachelor' Recap: Peter Weber Picks His Final Four

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the seventh episode of Season 24 of “The Bachelor.” This week, Peter Weber’s final six contestants were whittled down to four, who would eventually go on to hometown dates. But first, the pilot was joined by Kelley Flanagan, Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann Sluss, Natasha Parker, Kelsey [...]

  • abcforlifereview

    ABC's 'For Life': TV Review

    There’s a genuinely intriguing story at the heart of “For Life,” ABC’s new legal procedural. But it’s buried under a fair amount of frenetic drama that tends to obscure its most interesting ideas. The show, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, is based on the true story of Isaac Wright Jr., a wrongfully convicted [...]

  • Courtney Kemp Agboh'Power' TV show final

    'Power' Boss on Ending the Series: 'Tasha Killing Him Didn't Ring True to Me'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the series finale of “Power.” After six murderous seasons, Starz said goodbye to “Power” with five episodes of a “whodunit” murder mystery. “Who shot Ghost?” was the final question the show answered in its series finale. After going through the other suspects, the final [...]

  • Eminem Oscars

    Eminem Reveals Why He Finally Performed at the Oscars, 17 Years Later (EXCLUSIVE)

    Eminem rarely does interviews, and a conversation about last night’s surprise performance of “Lose Yourself” at the Academy Awards — some 17 years after the song won him an Oscar — would seem rarer still. The performance in many ways was a belated do-over: He’d decided not to attend the ceremony in 2003, leaving his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad