Endemol Shine Boosts Nordic Scripted Team With HBO Europe’s Hanne Palmquist

Hanne Palmquist
CREDIT: Endemol Shine Group

Endemol Shine Nordics has appointed Hanne Palmquist to the newly created post of head of scripted. Palmquist will also take charge as managing director of Swedish production company Filmlance.

Both outfits are backed by production-distribution powerhouse Endemol Shine Group, which is in the process of being acquired by Banijay Group.

Palmquist will report into Lars Blomgren, head of scripted for EMEA at Endemol Shine. She will be responsible for all the firm’s scripted programming from the Nordics, including series from Rubicon, Endemol Shine Finland, Metronome Denmark and Filmlance.

At Filmlance, she takes over from Anders Landstrom, who has stepped down from the managing director position, but will continue in an executive producer role for high-end local and international projects. Landstrom shepherded projects such as “Caliphate” and “Tsunami” during his tenure.

Palmquist was previously with HBO Nordics, where she was commissioning editor and VP responsible for original content for the region. She joins Endemol on Sept. 1.

Elsewhere, Helena Akerman joins the team as deputy managing director at Filmlance and head of legal and business affairs for scripted out of the Nordics. She was Swedish public broadcaster SVT’s head of business affairs for 10 years.

Endemol Shine Group’s EMEA wing had 69 non-English productions in 2019. Recent and upcoming non-English language scripted series across the group include Norway’s “Beforeigners” for HBO Europe, Spain’s “The Idhun Memories,” Poland’s “Our Century” for TVP and India’s “Bombay Begums” for Netflix.

