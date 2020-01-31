×
Endemol Shine U.K.’s Factual Boss Kim Shillinglaw Steps Down

CREDIT: Endemol Shine UK

Endemol Shine U.K.’s director of factual Kim Shillinglaw has stepped down after three years in the job.

A former controller of BBC2 and BBC4 and head of natural history and science commissioning at the BBC, Shillinglaw has overseen factual at the superindie and its four U.K. production labels: Dragonfly, DSP, Tigress and Workerbee.

In a note to staff, Endemol Shine U.K. chief executive Richard Johnston said: “She leaves these businesses in excellent shape and in excellent hands, and while incredibly sad to see her go, I understand her desire to move onto her next challenge.”

Programming delivered by Endemol Shine’s factual  labels include Dragonfly’s “Ambulance” and “One Born Every Minute,” Tigress’ “A Year in the Wild,” DSP’s “What Britain Buys and Sells in a Day,” and Workerbee’s upcoming “Elba Vs Block” for Quibi.

Johnston said that Shillinglaw had helped to increase Endemol Shine’s BBC business significantly, and had expanded its customer base, working with the likes of Netflix, Quibi, A&E, MTV and Nat Geo.

Shillinglaw said: “Coming here from the BBC I didn’t know my EBITDA from my elbow, so it’s been great to discover that we can deliver such terrific growth and renewed profitability simply by supporting talented people, strengthening creative development and finding more straightforward ways to run the businesses.

“It’s been three really enjoyable years of leading full-on change and I know that all the very different labels at Endemol Shine are just going to keep powering from strength to strength.”

News of her departure comes in the same week that longtime Endemol Shine executive Lisa Perrin, the CEO of its Creative Networks Division, announced she was leaving to join ITV Studios.

The departures come amid a takeover of Endemol Shine by Banijay Group.

News of Shillinglaw’s departure was first reported by Broadcast.

 

 

 

