‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,’ ‘Archer,’ ‘Cosmos’ Win Early 2020 Emmy Juried Awards

Adult Swim’s “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal,” FX’s “Archer” and NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” are among this year’s first batch of Emmy victors, as the Television Academy announced juried award winners on Tuesday.

The juried categories included nods for choreography, interactive programming and motion design, which will be handed out on Thursday, Sept. 17, during the fourth night of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Juried categories don’t include nominations, but instead all entrants are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer group. Winners are determined by a one-step evaluation — which include an open-discussion deliveration of each entrant’s work — followed by a “thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.”

Among this year’s juried Emmy award winners, choreographer Mandy Moore won outstanding choreography for scripted programming, for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” It’s Moore’s third Emmy.

Animator Genndy Tartakovsky won his fourth Emmy, and animator Scott Wills won his third, both for “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal.” Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s “HITRECORD” and Brian Graden Media won their second Emmys, for YouTube’s “Create Together,” which was recognized for outstanding innovation in interactive programming.

In the outstanding motion design category, Leanne Dare (Netflix’s “Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates”) received her second Emmy win. For all other winners announced on Tuesday, this reps their first Emmy.

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will stream on Emmys.com for four consecutive nights beginning Monday, Sept. 14, through Thursday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, as well as a fifth broadcast ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on FXX. All five shows will be produced by Bob Bain Productions.

Here are this year’s Emmy juried winners:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

“Archer” (FX Networks)

Episode: “Road Trip”

Studio: FX Productions

Jill Dykxhoorn, Lead Background Artist

“Cosmos: Possible Worlds” (National Geographic)

Episode: “Vavilov”

Studio: Possible Worlds LLC in association with FOX

Dan MacKenzie, Character Animator

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

Episode: “Spear and Fang”

Studio: Cartoon Network Studios

Genndy Tartakovsky, Storyboard Artist

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

Episode: “Spear and Fang”

Studio: Cartoon Network Studios

Scott Wills, Art Director

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

Episode: “A Cold Death”

Studio: Cartoon Network Studios

Stephen DeStefano, Character Designer

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Routines: All I Do Is Win, I’ve Got the Music in Me and Crazy

Studio: Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with Zihuatanejo Productions, The Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Polygram Entertainment

Mandy Moore, Choreographer

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

“Create Together” (YouTube)

Studio: HITRECORD, Brian Graden Media, YouTube Originals

HITRECORD

Brian Graden Media

YouTube Originals

Sam Wasserman, Executive Producer

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer

“The Line” (Oculus)

Studio: ARVORE Immersive Experiences

ARVORE Immersive Experiences

Facebook’s Oculus

Ricardo Laganaro, Director

Ricardo Justus, Executive Producer

Edouard de Montmort, Executive Producer

Outstanding Motion Design

“Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates” (Netflix)

Studio: A Concordia Studio Production

Leanne Dare, Creative Director

Eben McCue, Animator

Sebastian Hoppe-Fuentes, Animator

David Navas, Animator