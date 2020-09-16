Emmys Add Laverne Cox, Sterling K. Brown, RuPaul, ‘Sesame Street’s’ Count and More to Sunday’s Show

Laverne Cox, Sterling K. Brown, Lin-Manuel Miranda and “Sesame Street’s” Count von Count are among the next round of stars who have signed on to appear and/or present awards during this Sunday’s Emmy Awards.

The news comes as producers for the 72nd Emmy Awards are scheduled to share more details about this year’s most unusual virtual telecast in a press briefing this morning.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the show from a stage inside Los Angeles’ Staples Center, where he’ll be joined by some talent. But others will be stationed elsewhere, while cameras will be dispatched to every nominee (who agrees) around the world, at their homes or wherever they wanted to be.

Besides Cox, Brown, Miranda and the Count, talent announced Wednesday includes Jason Bateman, Morgan Freeman, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, D-Nice, Randall Park, RuPaul, Patrick Stewart and Jason Sudeikis.

They join previously announced talent including Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe and Oprah Winfrey. Meanwhile, Grammy winner H.E.R. has been confirmed to perform this year’s “In Memoriam” segment.

The Emmys will air Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Done+Dusted will return to produce the telecast, while Reginald Hudlin is executive producer along side host Jimmy Kimmel and Done+Dusted’s Guy Carrington, David Jammy and Ian Stewart.

Read our interview with Kimmel here, our talk with TV Academy CEO Frank Scherma here and our earlier conversation with producers Hudlin and Stewart here.

Meanwhile, the Creative Arts Emmys, which is normally an in-person event at the Microsoft Theatre over two nights the weekend before the Primetime Emmy telecast, is currently in the middle of a five-night run (from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, and again on Sept. 19), all hosted by Nicole Byer.