Emmys: KCET Leads Nominations for 72nd Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards

Public broadcaster KCET, and its stable of locally produced Southern California-centric programming, leads all local TV stations for this year’s Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, scoring 20 nods overall, the Television Academy announced Monday.
KCET pulled ahead of Univision-owned KMEX (which it tied with last year), which came in second with 15 nominations. After that was Telemundo’s KVEA, with 13, and then newcomer Spectrum News 1, with 12.
Spectrum News 1 was launched in late 2018 by Spectrum Cable, and earned three nominations last year despite launching midway through this year’s eligibility period. This was the first full eligiblity year for the local cable news channel.
Among traditional English-language commercial broadcast stations, Nexstar’s KTLA was first with seven nominations.
KCET’s sister station KOCE “PBS SoCal” earned an additional six nominations, giving the PBS SoCal Media Group a combined 26.
The Television Academy also revealed KCET had already won an Emmy in the independent programming category. which had just a single nomination: “Hand Drawn Life,” for director Tom Tanquary.
As usual, all stations that enter are immediately nominated in the daily morning newscast (4 a.m. to 11 a.m.), daily daytime newscast (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and daily evening newscast (7 p.m. to 12 a.m.) categories. The so-called “Designated News Day Station Award” looks at for regularly scheduled daily news over a randomly chosen day — this year, on Nov. 12, 2019 to evaluate.
Last year KVEA won the Emmy for best daily evening newscast, for its 11 p.m. telecast, while KTLA won for daytime news, for its 1 p.m. broadcast, and the morning newscast Emmy, for its “KTLA Morning News.”
Meanwhile, KABC usually doesn’t submit entries to the Television Academy, leaving it up to individuals to submit themselves. But the station still landed five nominations this year — including one for its 11 p.m. newscast, the first time the station has been entered in recent memory.
Eligibility for this year’s L.A. Area Emmy Awards was between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019 — which means prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The TV Academy announced 121 nominations in 33 categories for the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, which will be presented virtually on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 7 p.m. on Emmys.com.
Here are this year’s nominees:
L.A. Local Color
Día de Los Muertos (Artbound) • KCET
L.A. Art Zone Metro Gold Line People and Places • LA County Channel
Nightshift • KCET
POSiBLE L.A. • KMEX
Transformation (Broken Bread) • KCET
Education/Information
Cash & Courage (California Live) • NBC4
CyberWork and the American Dream • PBS SoCal
LA Foodways • KCET
Life in Plastic (SoCal Connected) • KCET
Under Pressure (SoCal Connected) • KCET
Crime/Social Issues
Freedom Writers: Stories from the Heart • PBS SoCal
Voices from the Frontline: China’s War on Poverty • PBS SoCal
Watts (Broken Bread) • KCET
Who Killed Josiah? (SoCal Connected) • KCET
Arts
American Voices • PBS SoCal
Masters of Modern Design: The Art of the Japanese American Experience (Artbound) • KCET
Culture/History
Griffith Park: The Untold History (Lost LA) • KCET
Three Views of Manzanar (Lost LA) • KCET
Vision 2030: Future of SoCal • Spectrum News 1
Informational Series (more than 50% remote)
LA County Close Up – Homelessness Series • LA County Channel
LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez • Spectrum News 1
The SoCal Scene • Spectrum News 1
Informational Series (more than 50% studio)
Frank Buckley Interviews • KTLA5
LA Times Today • Spectrum News 1
Entertainment
Awards Season in LA • LA CityView35
Jazz City (SoCal Connected) • KCET
Music Composition
No nominations
News Series
People Making a Difference • CBS2/KCAL9
Pizarrón • KVEA
Responde • KVEA
Streets of Shame • NBC4
Sports Special
Birth of a Dynasty: The 1999-2000 Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet
Dodgers Stories: 6 Decades in LA • PBS SoCal
Sports Series – News
No nominations
Sports Series – Programming (Post-Produced)
Backstage: Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet
Backstage: Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Ducks Weekly • Prime Ticket
Sports Series – Programming (Live Broadcast)
Access SportsNet Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Access SportsNet Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet
Live Sports Coverage
Farewell Miss Val! Women’s Gymnastics: Utah State vs. No. 2 UCLA • Pac-12 Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels Baseball – Mariners at Angels • Fox Sports West
Los Angeles Kings Hockey • Fox Sports West
Sports Feature
Coby’s Journey (Backstage Lakers) • Spectrum SportsNet
Faces of LAFC – Lorraine Hammonds (LAFC Postgame Show) • LAFC
Legends of Dodger Baseball: Fernando Valenzuela (Dodgers Dugout) • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ Posthumous No-Hitter (Angels Weekly) • Fox Sports West
Our Stories: Fight on Jackson Family! (Our Stories) • Pac-12 Los Angeles
Sports Tease
2019 Los Angeles Angels Home Opener • Fox Sports West
CIF Southern Section: Week 0 • Prime Ticket
Dodgers-Yankees Tease • Spectrum SportsNet LA
A Story About Ryan Getlaf • Fox Sports West
Live Special Events – Programming
60th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration • PBS SoCal
Parade Countdown • KTLA5
Live Special Events — News
Borderline: One Year Later • NBC4
LA Under the Gun • Spectrum News 1
Feature Segment
The Kitchen that Paved the Way for Job Training and Food Waste Reduction (Broken Bread) • KCET
Las Bicicletas Urbanas (Acceso Total) • KVEA
Masters of Modern Design: Kay Sekimachi (Artbound) • KCET.ORG
The New Normal: Year-Round Wildfires (SoCal Connected) • KCET
Robocamp Reboots Young Lives (LA County Close Up) • LA County Channel
Women Lead the Future of Aerospace (Blue Sky Metropolis) • KCET
Information Segment
Brenda Tracy – Rape Survivor (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1
Dairy Alternatives: Converting Cattle Methane into Renewable Energy (Earth Focus) • KCET
Discovering the Universe (Lost LA) • KCET
Platform Holly (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1
The Street Within (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1
Women of Apollo (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1
Live Coverage of an Unscheduled News Event
Easy Fire • KVEA
Getty Fire • ABC7
Little Mountain Fire • KVEA
Saugus High School Shooting • KMEX
Tick Fire • KVEA
Entertainment News Story
Nipsey Hussle: Life, Death & Resurrection (CBS2 News & KCAL9 News) • CBS2/KCAL9
The Story of Southern California (Eyewitness News at 4PM & 5PM) • ABC7
Business/Consumer News Story
How Wolfgang Puck Revolutionized the Food Industry (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV
Pyramid Fraud – Davinci (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Something’s Fishy: What’s on your plate? (The Beat on 1 Morning News) • Spectrum News 1
Crime/Social Issues News Story
El Eco de las Balas (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6AM) • KVEA
Haz la Diferencia, Postúlate! (Solo A Las Once) • KMEX
The Manson Murders: Fifty Years Later (CBS2 News & KCAL9 News) •CBS2/KCAL9
Manson: 50 Years Later (Eyewitness News at 5PM) • ABC7
Mercancia Carnal (Noticiero Telemundo 52) • KVEA
Pawsitive Change Prison Program Proving to be a Success (KTLA5 News at 10PM) • KTLA5
Art/Cultural/Historical News Story
100-Year-Old Dance Teacher (FOX 11 News 10PM) • KTTV-TV
50 Years of Fighting On (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV
The Aquatic Veins of Los Angeles (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Basurarte (Solo A Las Once) • KMEX
Operation Children First: Vietnam (KTLA5 Morning News) • KTLA5
Environment News Story
Descarga Infernal (Noticiero Telemundo a las 6PM) • KVEA
Los Angeles 2050 (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
The Monarch (Eyewitness News at 4PM) • ABC7
Styrofoam Eating Superworms: Creating Zero Waste Surfboards (Your Morning on Spectrum News 1) • Spectrum News 1
Temporada de Incendios (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Health/Science News Story
Allies: Angelina Spicer • KTLA5.COM
Infancia Torturada (Noticiero Telemundo a las 6PM) • KVEA
Piel de Mariposa (Noticiero Telemundo a las 6PM) • KVEA
Princesita De Hierro: Huesitos de Cristal (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Todo Lo Que Brilla No es Oro (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Human Interest News Story
Amanda Salas Cancer Fight (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
Evergreen Cemetery Hero (Eyewitness News at 5PM) • ABC7
Falun Gong Persecution (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV
Joe Hernandez, The Voice of Santa Anita (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
La Esperanza de Watts (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Mixteco, Lost in Translation (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Investigative News Story
Bajo La Lupa (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Sick Puppy Peddlers (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV
Sports News Story
Clipper Darrell (The Beat on 1 Morning News) • Spectrum News 1
Frainie Field (NBC4 News at 11pm) • NBC4
Reaching for Stars, Catching Dreams (KTLA5 Morning News at 9AM) • KTLA5
Short Promo – Sports
CBS2 Rams Preseason Advancer – One House, One Dream • CBS2
Go Blue • KTLA5
Los Angeles Clippers 2019-2020 Season Spot • Prime Ticket
Loyalty • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Short Promo – News/Topical
2019 Year in Review – Follow the Stories • CBS2/KCAL9
Bajo La Lupa • KMEX
Breaking News • KVEA
Broken Bread • KCET
First Alert: Accurate vs. Adequate • NBC4
Making of News • KVEA
Public Service Announcement
Drive Baked, Get Booked • LA County Channel
No Smoking in Griffith Park • LA CityView35
Recreational Reefer Madness • WeHoTV – City of West Hollywood
Regularly Scheduled Daily Morning Newscast: 4AM-11AM
Good Day L.A. • KTTV-TV
KTLA5 Morning News at 6AM • KTLA5
Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6AM • KVEA
A Primera Hora • KMEX
Today In LA at 5AM • NBC4
Your Morning on Spectrum News 1 at 7AM • Spectrum News 1
Regularly Scheduled Daily Daytime Newscast: 11AM-7PM
CBS2 News at 6PM • CBS2
Fox 11 News at 5PM • KTTV-TV
KTLA5 News at 1PM • KTLA5
NBC4 News at 4PM • NBC4
Noticias Univision 34: A Las Seis • KMEX
Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 12PM • KVEA
Regularly Scheduled Daily Evening Newscast: 7PM-12AM
CBS2 News at 11PM • CBS2
Eyewitness News at 11PM • ABC7
Fox 11 News at 10PM • KTTV-TV
KTLA5 News at 10PM • KTLA5
NBC4 News at 11PM • NBC4
Noticias Univision 34: Solo A Las Once • KMEX
Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 11PM • KVEA
Your Evening on Spectrum News 1 at 6PM • Spectrum News 1
72nd LA Emmy Awards Nominations by Station
KCET – 20
KMEX – 15
KVEA – 13
Spectrum News 1 – 12
KTLA5 – 7
KTTV-TV – 6
PBS SoCal – 6
ABC7 – 5
Fox Sports West – 5
NBC4- 5
Spectrum SportsNet LA – 5
CBS2/KCAL9 – 4
LA County Channel – 4
Spectrum SportsNet – 4
Prime Ticket – 3
LA CityView35 – 2
Pac-12 Los Angeles -2
CBS2 – 1
LAFC – 1
WeHoTV – City of West Hollywood – 1
TOTAL LA EMMY AWARD NOMINATIONS – 121