Emmys: KCET Leads Nominations for 72nd Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards

Public broadcaster KCET, and its stable of locally produced Southern California-centric programming, leads all local TV stations for this year’s Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, scoring 20 nods overall, the Television Academy announced Monday.

KCET pulled ahead of Univision-owned KMEX (which it tied with last year), which came in second with 15 nominations. After that was Telemundo’s KVEA, with 13, and then newcomer Spectrum News 1, with 12.

Spectrum News 1 was launched in late 2018 by Spectrum Cable, and earned three nominations last year despite launching midway through this year’s eligibility period. This was the first full eligiblity year for the local cable news channel.

Among traditional English-language commercial broadcast stations, Nexstar’s KTLA was first with seven nominations.

KCET’s sister station KOCE “PBS SoCal” earned an additional six nominations, giving the PBS SoCal Media Group a combined 26.

The Television Academy also revealed KCET had already won an Emmy in the independent programming category. which had just a single nomination: “Hand Drawn Life,” for director Tom Tanquary.

As usual, all stations that enter are immediately nominated in the daily morning newscast (4 a.m. to 11 a.m.), daily daytime newscast (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and daily evening newscast (7 p.m. to 12 a.m.) categories. The so-called “Designated News Day Station Award” looks at for regularly scheduled daily news over a randomly chosen day — this year, on Nov. 12, 2019 to evaluate.

Last year KVEA won the Emmy for best daily evening newscast, for its 11 p.m. telecast, while KTLA won for daytime news, for its 1 p.m. broadcast, and the morning newscast Emmy, for its “KTLA Morning News.”

Meanwhile, KABC usually doesn’t submit entries to the Television Academy, leaving it up to individuals to submit themselves. But the station still landed five nominations this year — including one for its 11 p.m. newscast, the first time the station has been entered in recent memory.

Eligibility for this year’s L.A. Area Emmy Awards was between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019 — which means prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TV Academy announced 121 nominations in 33 categories for the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, which will be presented virtually on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 7 p.m. on Emmys.com.

Here are this year’s nominees:

L.A. Local Color

Día de Los Muertos (Artbound) • KCET

L.A. Art Zone Metro Gold Line People and Places • LA County Channel

Nightshift • KCET

POSiBLE L.A. • KMEX

Transformation (Broken Bread) • KCET

Education/Information

Cash & Courage (California Live) • NBC4

CyberWork and the American Dream • PBS SoCal

LA Foodways • KCET

Life in Plastic (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Under Pressure (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Crime/Social Issues

Freedom Writers: Stories from the Heart • PBS SoCal

Voices from the Frontline: China’s War on Poverty • PBS SoCal

Watts (Broken Bread) • KCET

Who Killed Josiah? (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Arts

American Voices • PBS SoCal

Masters of Modern Design: The Art of the Japanese American Experience (Artbound) • KCET

Culture/History

Griffith Park: The Untold History (Lost LA) • KCET

Three Views of Manzanar (Lost LA) • KCET

Vision 2030: Future of SoCal • Spectrum News 1

Informational Series (more than 50% remote)

LA County Close Up – Homelessness Series • LA County Channel

LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez • Spectrum News 1

The SoCal Scene • Spectrum News 1

Informational Series (more than 50% studio)

Frank Buckley Interviews • KTLA5

LA Times Today • Spectrum News 1

Entertainment

Awards Season in LA • LA CityView35

Jazz City (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Music Composition

No nominations

News Series

People Making a Difference • CBS2/KCAL9

Pizarrón • KVEA

Responde • KVEA

Streets of Shame • NBC4

Sports Special

Birth of a Dynasty: The 1999-2000 Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet

Dodgers Stories: 6 Decades in LA • PBS SoCal

Sports Series – News

No nominations

Sports Series – Programming (Post-Produced)

Backstage: Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet

Backstage: Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Ducks Weekly • Prime Ticket

Sports Series – Programming (Live Broadcast)

Access SportsNet Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Access SportsNet Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet

Live Sports Coverage

Farewell Miss Val! Women’s Gymnastics: Utah State vs. No. 2 UCLA • Pac-12 Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels Baseball – Mariners at Angels • Fox Sports West

Los Angeles Kings Hockey • Fox Sports West

Sports Feature

Coby’s Journey (Backstage Lakers) • Spectrum SportsNet

Faces of LAFC – Lorraine Hammonds (LAFC Postgame Show) • LAFC

Legends of Dodger Baseball: Fernando Valenzuela (Dodgers Dugout) • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ Posthumous No-Hitter (Angels Weekly) • Fox Sports West

Our Stories: Fight on Jackson Family! (Our Stories) • Pac-12 Los Angeles

Sports Tease

2019 Los Angeles Angels Home Opener • Fox Sports West

CIF Southern Section: Week 0 • Prime Ticket

Dodgers-Yankees Tease • Spectrum SportsNet LA

A Story About Ryan Getlaf • Fox Sports West

Live Special Events – Programming

60th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration • PBS SoCal

Parade Countdown • KTLA5

Live Special Events — News

Borderline: One Year Later • NBC4

LA Under the Gun • Spectrum News 1

Feature Segment

The Kitchen that Paved the Way for Job Training and Food Waste Reduction (Broken Bread) • KCET

Las Bicicletas Urbanas (Acceso Total) • KVEA

Masters of Modern Design: Kay Sekimachi (Artbound) • KCET.ORG

The New Normal: Year-Round Wildfires (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Robocamp Reboots Young Lives (LA County Close Up) • LA County Channel

Women Lead the Future of Aerospace (Blue Sky Metropolis) • KCET

Information Segment

Brenda Tracy – Rape Survivor (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1

Dairy Alternatives: Converting Cattle Methane into Renewable Energy (Earth Focus) • KCET

Discovering the Universe (Lost LA) • KCET

Platform Holly (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1

The Street Within (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1

Women of Apollo (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1

Live Coverage of an Unscheduled News Event

Easy Fire • KVEA

Getty Fire • ABC7

Little Mountain Fire • KVEA

Saugus High School Shooting • KMEX

Tick Fire • KVEA

Entertainment News Story

Nipsey Hussle: Life, Death & Resurrection (CBS2 News & KCAL9 News) • CBS2/KCAL9

The Story of Southern California (Eyewitness News at 4PM & 5PM) • ABC7

Business/Consumer News Story

How Wolfgang Puck Revolutionized the Food Industry (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Pyramid Fraud – Davinci (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Something’s Fishy: What’s on your plate? (The Beat on 1 Morning News) • Spectrum News 1

Crime/Social Issues News Story

El Eco de las Balas (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6AM) • KVEA

Haz la Diferencia, Postúlate! (Solo A Las Once) • KMEX

The Manson Murders: Fifty Years Later (CBS2 News & KCAL9 News) •CBS2/KCAL9

Manson: 50 Years Later (Eyewitness News at 5PM) • ABC7

Mercancia Carnal (Noticiero Telemundo 52) • KVEA

Pawsitive Change Prison Program Proving to be a Success (KTLA5 News at 10PM) • KTLA5

Art/Cultural/Historical News Story

100-Year-Old Dance Teacher (FOX 11 News 10PM) • KTTV-TV

50 Years of Fighting On (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV

The Aquatic Veins of Los Angeles (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Basurarte (Solo A Las Once) • KMEX

Operation Children First: Vietnam (KTLA5 Morning News) • KTLA5

Environment News Story

Descarga Infernal (Noticiero Telemundo a las 6PM) • KVEA

Los Angeles 2050 (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

The Monarch (Eyewitness News at 4PM) • ABC7

Styrofoam Eating Superworms: Creating Zero Waste Surfboards (Your Morning on Spectrum News 1) • Spectrum News 1

Temporada de Incendios (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Health/Science News Story

Allies: Angelina Spicer • KTLA5.COM

Infancia Torturada (Noticiero Telemundo a las 6PM) • KVEA

Piel de Mariposa (Noticiero Telemundo a las 6PM) • KVEA

Princesita De Hierro: Huesitos de Cristal (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Todo Lo Que Brilla No es Oro (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Human Interest News Story

Amanda Salas Cancer Fight (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV

Evergreen Cemetery Hero (Eyewitness News at 5PM) • ABC7

Falun Gong Persecution (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Joe Hernandez, The Voice of Santa Anita (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

La Esperanza de Watts (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Mixteco, Lost in Translation (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Investigative News Story

Bajo La Lupa (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Sick Puppy Peddlers (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Sports News Story

Clipper Darrell (The Beat on 1 Morning News) • Spectrum News 1

Frainie Field (NBC4 News at 11pm) • NBC4

Reaching for Stars, Catching Dreams (KTLA5 Morning News at 9AM) • KTLA5

Short Promo – Sports

CBS2 Rams Preseason Advancer – One House, One Dream • CBS2

Go Blue • KTLA5

Los Angeles Clippers 2019-2020 Season Spot • Prime Ticket

Loyalty • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Short Promo – News/Topical

2019 Year in Review – Follow the Stories • CBS2/KCAL9

Bajo La Lupa • KMEX

Breaking News • KVEA

Broken Bread • KCET

First Alert: Accurate vs. Adequate • NBC4

Making of News • KVEA

Public Service Announcement

Drive Baked, Get Booked • LA County Channel

No Smoking in Griffith Park • LA CityView35

Recreational Reefer Madness • WeHoTV – City of West Hollywood

Regularly Scheduled Daily Morning Newscast: 4AM-11AM

Good Day L.A. • KTTV-TV

KTLA5 Morning News at 6AM • KTLA5

Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6AM • KVEA

A Primera Hora • KMEX

Today In LA at 5AM • NBC4

Your Morning on Spectrum News 1 at 7AM • Spectrum News 1

Regularly Scheduled Daily Daytime Newscast: 11AM-7PM

CBS2 News at 6PM • CBS2

Fox 11 News at 5PM • KTTV-TV

KTLA5 News at 1PM • KTLA5

NBC4 News at 4PM • NBC4

Noticias Univision 34: A Las Seis • KMEX

Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 12PM • KVEA

Regularly Scheduled Daily Evening Newscast: 7PM-12AM

CBS2 News at 11PM • CBS2

Eyewitness News at 11PM • ABC7

Fox 11 News at 10PM • KTTV-TV

KTLA5 News at 10PM • KTLA5

NBC4 News at 11PM • NBC4

Noticias Univision 34: Solo A Las Once • KMEX

Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 11PM • KVEA

Your Evening on Spectrum News 1 at 6PM • Spectrum News 1

72nd LA Emmy Awards Nominations by Station

KCET – 20

KMEX – 15

KVEA – 13

Spectrum News 1 – 12

KTLA5 – 7

KTTV-TV – 6

PBS SoCal – 6

ABC7 – 5

Fox Sports West – 5

NBC4- 5

Spectrum SportsNet LA – 5

CBS2/KCAL9 – 4

LA County Channel – 4

Spectrum SportsNet – 4

Prime Ticket – 3

LA CityView35 – 2

Pac-12 Los Angeles -2

CBS2 – 1

LAFC – 1

WeHoTV – City of West Hollywood – 1

TOTAL LA EMMY AWARD NOMINATIONS – 121