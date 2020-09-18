Emmys: First Look at COVID-Safe Trophy Presenter

The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards winners may be celebrating alone in their own homes during the live but virtual broadcast on Sunday, but some of them won’t have to socially distance from their awards!

Trophy presenters “may be visiting some of the winners live,” ABC, which will air the event, announced Friday. With this announcement came a first look (which you can see above) at the health and safety measures these presenters will utilize in order to deliver the statues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hazmat suit was created and designed by costume designer Katja Cahill and executive producer Guy Carrington. Carrington also worked with a hazmat manufacturer to create these garments for the show.

The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards will be live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with host Jimmy Kimmel recording from Downtown Los Angeles, while nominees, presenters and winners will be cut to around the globe. Producers previously sent more than 150 video kits to this aforementioned on-screen talent to help them produce the show at home.

Previously, executive producer Reggie Hudlin pointed out that doing the show virtually means not every award has to be presented the same way every time. “From category to category, it’s going to change throughout the broadcast. Some of them may not work, but we said, ‘Let’s just experiment and have the audience a little more on the edge of their seats,'” he said.

Sunday’s festivities cap off a week of Emmy events, which began with the first of five nights of Creative Arts ceremonies on Monday, Sept. 14.

Already big winners for the year include Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” which has picked up five Creative Arts trophies so far, HBO’s “Watchmen” with four and VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with four.

Done+Dusted will produce the telecast on Sunday, with Carrington, Kimmel, Hudlin, David Jammy and Ian Stewart executive producing.