Television Academy Reveals Creative Arts Emmys Plans, Via a Five-Night Event

The Television Academy has finally revealed its plans for the Creative Arts Emmys. Normally a two-night event the weekend before the Primetime Emmy ceremony, this year the awards will be handed out virtually over four days, and live on FXX on a fifth day.

The virtual 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which focus on artisans’ creative and technical achievements in television, will stream on Emmys.com beginning Monday, Sept. 14 through Thursday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m. PT. The fifth night will be a live broadcast ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on FXX. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be produced by Bob Bain Productions.

That leads to the previously scheduled 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.

The Creative Arts Emmys were originally scheduled for Sept. 12 and Sept. 13, until the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to in-person events.

Kimmel, Guy Carrington, Reginald Hudlin, David Jammy and Ian Stewart are executive producers of this year’s telecast on ABC.

Awards presented at the 72nd Emmy telecast include outstanding comedy, drama, limited series and variety talk series, along with outstanding acting, directing and writing awards in comedy, drama and limited series/movie categories.

Awards categories presented at the Creative Arts ceremonies will include:

Monday, September 14: Reality and Nonfiction

Tuesday, September 15: Variety

Wednesday, September 16: Scripted Night One

Thursday, September 17: Scripted Night Two

Saturday, September 19 (FXX): An eclectic mix of awards across all genres

Here are how the categories will be awarded:

CREATIVE ARTS AWARDS CATEGORIES – MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

CREATIVE ARTS AWARDS CATEGORIES – TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2020

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (NONPROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

CREATIVE ARTS AWARDS CATEGORIES – WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2020

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING PERIOD MAKEUP AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

CREATIVE ARTS AWARDS CATEGORIES – THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2020

OUTSTANDING DERIVATIVE INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY OR VARIETY PROGRAM

CREATIVE ARTS AWARDS CATEGORIES – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2020

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXTENSION OF A LINEAR PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

72nd EMMY AWARDS TELECAST – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2020

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

GOVERNORS AWARD