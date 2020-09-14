Creative Arts Emmy Awards Night One Gets Underway (Updating Winners Live)

And so it begins. The most unusual Emmy season in history finally arrived at the moment that everyone’s been waiting for, the actual awards, on Monday night, as the first of five Creative Arts ceremonies got underway.

The Creative Arts Emmys, which is normally an in-person event at the Microsoft Theatre over two nights the weekend before the Primetime Emmy telecast, will instead take place Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, and again on Sept. 19, all hosted by Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”).

“There’s nothing normal about 2020, it’s wild,” Byer said. “If you don’t like me now, you’re not going to like me for the next four days, I’m sorry!”

Monday night’s special included presenters such as Jim and Jeannie Gaffigan, Drew Scott, Daryl Chill Mitchell, Rob Riggle and Kareem Abdul Jabbar, who noted that below-the-line jobs in Hollywood still have a way to go to achieve representation and inclusion.

The first four shows are being streamed on Emmys.com, while the Saturday show will air on FXX, all at 5 p.m. PT. Byer pre-taped all of her segments at the Television Academy’s North Hollywood headquarters, while every nominee was asked to send in an acceptance speech, which will be run only if the person or show wins. According to TV Academy president Maury McIntyre, about 96% of nominees have participated.

Bob Bain Prods. is behind all five Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies. The Academy decided to spread the 100 Creative Arts awards over five nights in order to make each virtual program a much easier watch. Sept. 14 will focus on artisans categories for reality/nonfiction, while Sept. 15 is variety and Sept. 16-17 centers on scripted. The FXX telecast includes marquee guest star categories, and each Academy peer group also got to pick one category to spotlight.

The big event, of course, is Sunday night, Sept. 20, as Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 72nd Emmys live on ABC. As Variety has reported, Kimmel will broadcast from a stage in the Staples Center, while camera operators will be stationed with almost every nominee, in order to bring the winner live onto the telecast once their name is announced.

Heading into this week of Emmys, Netflix is the clear leader with a record-breaking 160 nominations, while HBO’s limited series “Watchmen” has the most nominations of any program, at 26. Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has the most of any comedy, at 20 nods, while HBO’s “Succession” and Netflix’s “Ozark” are tied for the most among dramas, at 18 each.

Find the complete list of nominations here, while you can read an interview with Kimmel here and with the Primetime Emmy producers here. Already, juried Emmy awards have been handed out to “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Archer,” Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” and others.

Here are Monday’s nominees and winners:

