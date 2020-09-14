Creative Arts Emmy Awards Night One Gets Underway (Updating Winners Live)

And so it begins. The most unusual Emmy season in history finally arrived at the moment that everyone’s been waiting for, the actual awards, on Monday night, as the first of five Creative Arts ceremonies got underway.
The Creative Arts Emmys, which is normally an in-person event at the Microsoft Theatre over two nights the weekend before the Primetime Emmy telecast, will instead take place Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, and again on Sept. 19, all hosted by Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”).
“There’s nothing normal about 2020, it’s wild,” Byer said. “If you don’t like me now, you’re not going to like me for the next four days, I’m sorry!”
Monday night’s special included presenters such as Jim and Jeannie Gaffigan, Drew Scott, Daryl Chill Mitchell, Rob Riggle and Kareem Abdul Jabbar, who noted that below-the-line jobs in Hollywood still have a way to go to achieve representation and inclusion.
The first four shows are being streamed on Emmys.com, while the Saturday show will air on FXX, all at 5 p.m. PT. Byer pre-taped all of her segments at the Television Academy’s North Hollywood headquarters, while every nominee was asked to send in an acceptance speech, which will be run only if the person or show wins. According to TV Academy president Maury McIntyre, about 96% of nominees have participated.
Bob Bain Prods. is behind all five Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies. The Academy decided to spread the 100 Creative Arts awards over five nights in order to make each virtual program a much easier watch. Sept. 14 will focus on artisans categories for reality/nonfiction, while Sept. 15 is variety and Sept. 16-17 centers on scripted. The FXX telecast includes marquee guest star categories, and each Academy peer group also got to pick one category to spotlight.
The big event, of course, is Sunday night, Sept. 20, as Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 72nd Emmys live on ABC. As Variety has reported, Kimmel will broadcast from a stage in the Staples Center, while camera operators will be stationed with almost every nominee, in order to bring the winner live onto the telecast once their name is announced.
Heading into this week of Emmys, Netflix is the clear leader with a record-breaking 160 nominations, while HBO’s limited series “Watchmen” has the most nominations of any program, at 26. Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has the most of any comedy, at 20 nods, while HBO’s “Succession” and Netflix’s “Ozark” are tied for the most among dramas, at 18 each.
Find the complete list of nominations here, while you can read an interview with Kimmel here and with the Primetime Emmy producers here. Already, juried Emmy awards have been handed out to “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Archer,” Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” and others.
Here are Monday’s nominees and winners:
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
The Apollo • HBO
HBO Documentary Films, Impact Partners and The Apollo Theater Foundation present in association with Polygram Entertainment, 164 OWR, Chicago Media Project, Macro, Bert Marcus Productions, Justfilms I Ford Foundation, Another Chapter Productions, Motto Pictures, A White House Pictures Production
Lisa Cortés, Produced by
Jeanne Elfant Festa, Produced by
Cassidy Hartmann, Produced by
Roger Ross Williams, Produced by
Dan Cogan, Executive Producer
Nicholas Ferrall, Executive Producer
Julie Goldman, Executive Producer
Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+
Pulse Films
Jason Baum, Produced by
Amanda Adelson, Produced by
Spike Jonze, Produced by
Mike Diamond, Executive Producer
Adam Horovitz, Executive Producer
Dechen Wangdu-Yauch, Executive Producer
John Silva, Executive Producer
Becoming • Netflix
Higher Ground Productions
Lauren Cioffi, Producer
Katy Chevigny, Produced by
Marilyn Ness, Produced by
Priya Swaminathan, Executive Producer
Tonia Davis, Executive Producer
The Great Hack • Netflix
Noujaim Films Production / othrs Production
Judy Korin, Produced by
Pedro Kos, Produced by
Karim Amer, Produced by
Geralyn White Dreyfous, Produced by
Nina Fialkow, Executive Producer
Lyn Davis Lear, Executive Producer
Mike Lerner, Executive Producer
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX
A Jigsaw and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with Amblin Television and Warner Music Entertainment
Erin Edeiken, Produced by
Ryan Suffern, Produced by
Frank Marshall, Executive Producer
Alex Gibney, Executive Producer
Stacey Offman, Executive Producer
Richard Perello, Executive Producer
Jeff Pollack, Executive Producer
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee • Netflix
Embassy Row
Jerry Seinfeld, Executive Producer/Host
Tammy Johnston, Executive Producer
George Shapiro, Executive Producer
Denis Jensen, Producer
Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath • A&E
The Intellectual Property Corporation in association with No Seriously Productions
Leah Remini, Executive Producer/Host
Eli Holzman, Executive Producer
Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer
Ray Dotch, Executive Producer
Devon Graham Hammonds, Executive Producer
Chris Rowe, Co-Executive Producer
Mike Rinder, Co-Executive Producer
Ugly Delicious • Netflix
A Tremolo Production Morgan Neville, Executive Producer
Dara Horenblas, Executive Producer
David Chang, Executive Producer/Host
Christopher Chen, Executive Producer
Caryn Capotosto, Executive Producer
Blake Davis, Co-Executive Producer
Chris Ying, Co-Executive Producer
VICE • Showtime
VICE Media, LLC
Beverly Chase, Executive Producer
Subrata De, Executive Producer
Craig Thomson, Co-Executive Producer
Greg Wright, Supervising Producer
The World According To Jeff Goldblum • Disney+
Nutopia
Jeff Goldblum, Executive Producer/Host
Jane Root, Executive Producer
Peter Lovering, Executive Producer
Keith Addis, Executive Producer
Matt Renner, Executive Producer
Arif Nurmohamed, Co-Executive Producer
John Hodgson, Series Producer
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
**WINNER** National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds • National Geographic Ignition Creative
Erin Newsome, Executive Producer
Sarah Lavoie, Executive Producer
Maricruz Merlo, Supervising Producer
Meghan Gleason, Producer
Matt Wizan, Producer
Tatiana Villegas, Producer
Between The Scenes – The Daily Show • Comedy Central
Central Productions, LLC
Trevor Noah, Executive Producer/Host
Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer
Ramin Hedayati, Supervising Producer
Matt Negrin, Producer
Ryan Middleton, Producer
Jocelyn Conn, Produced by
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries • TBS
Jax Media with Randy and Pam’s Quality Entertainment
Samantha Bee, Executive Producer
Allana Harkin, Co-Executive Producer
Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer
Anthony Zaccone, Producer
Caroline Dunphy, Producer
Pose: Identity, Family, Community • FX Networks
More Media Inc.
Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer
Sally Daws, Executive Producer
Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer
Maureen Timpa, Executive Producer
Ryan Murphy, Producer
Tanase Popa, Producer
RuPaul’s Drag Race Out Of The Closet • VH1
Ray Hunt, Executive Producer
Brittany Travis, Executive Producer
Joseph Gerbino, Senior Producer
Robert Dominico, Producer
Nalissa Cuthbert, Producer
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow • PBS
WGBH Educational Foundation Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer
Sam Farrell, Senior Producer
Sarah K. Elliott, Producer
Love Is Blind • Netflix
Kinetic Content
Chris Coelen, Executive Producer
Sam Dean, Executive Producer
Ally Simpson, Executive Producer
Eric Detwiler, Executive Producer
Brian Smith, Executive Producer
Stefanie Cohen Williams, Co-Executive Producer
Brent Gauches, Co-Executive Producer
Jeff Keirns, Co-Executive Producer
Queer Eye • Netflix
Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
David Collins, Executive Producer
Michael Williams, Executive Producer
Rob Eric, Executive Producer
Jennifer Lane, Executive Producer
Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer
Adam Sher, Executive Producer
David George, Executive Producer
David Eilenberg, Executive Producer
Rachelle Mendez, Co-Executive Producer
Mark Bracero, Co-Executive Producer
Shark Tank • ABC
MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television Mark Burnett, Executive Producer
Clay Newbill, Executive Producer
Yun Lingner, Executive Producer
Max Swedlow, Executive Producer
Phil Gurin, Executive Producer
Mark Cuban, Executive Producer
Lori Greiner, Executive Producer
Kevin O’Leary, Executive Producer
Barbara Corcoran, Executive Producer
Daymond John, Executive Producer
Robert Herjavec, Executive Producer
Brandon Wallace, Co-Executive Producer
Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer
Sami Aziz, Supervising Producer
Heather Dreiling, Senior Producer
A Very Brady Renovation • HGTV
Lando Entertainment
Brian Lando, Executive Producer
Francesco Giuseppe Pace, Executive Producer
Bob Kirsh, Executive Producer
Dean Ollins, Executive Producer
Kelsey McCallister, Co-Executive Producer
Christina Hilbig, Supervising Producer
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
**WINNER** RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1
World of Wonder Productions
Goloka Bolte, Casting by
Ethan Petersen, Casting by
Born This Way • A&E
Bunim/Murray Productions
Sasha Alpert, Casting by
Megan Sleeper, Casting by
Caitlyn Audet, Casting by
Love Is Blind • Netflix
Kinetic Content
Donna Driscoll, Casting by
Kelly Zack Castillo, Casting by
Megan Feldman, Casting by
Queer Eye • Netflix
Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Danielle Gervais, Casting by
Beyhan Oguz, Casting by
Pamela Vallarelli, Casting by
Ally Capriotti Grant, Location Casting
Hana Sakata, Location Casting
The Voice • NBC
MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. Michelle McNulty, CSA, Supervising Casting Producer
Holly Dale, Senior Casting Producer
Courtney Burns, Casting Producer
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
*WINNER* The Cave • National Geographic
A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films Muhammed Khair Al Shami, Cinematography by
Ammar Suleiman, Cinematography by
Mohammed Eyad, Cinematography by
American Factory • Netflix
Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media
Erick Stoll, Cinematography by
Aubrey Keith, Cinematography by
Apollo 11 • CNN
CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON
Buzz Aldrin, Cinematography by
Michael Collins, Cinematography by
Becoming • Netflix
Higher Ground Productions
Nadia Hallgren, Cinematography by
Sea Of Shadows • National Geographic
Terra Mater Factual Studios in association with Appian Way, Malaika Pictures and The Wild Lens Collective
Richard Ladkani, Director of Photography
Serengeti • Rebirth • Discovery Channel
XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions
Richard Jones, Director of Photography
Michael W. Richards, Director of Photography
Warren Samuels, Director of Photography
Matthew Goodman, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
*WINNER* Life Below Zero • The New World • National Geographic
BBC Studios
Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography
Danny Day, Director of Photography
Dwayne Fowler, Director of Photography
Cheer • Hit Zero • Netflix
One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar
Melissa Langer, Director of Photography
Erynn Patrick, Director of Photography
Queer Eye • We’re In Japan!: Japanese Holiday • Netflix
Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Garrett Rose, Director of Photography
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1
World of Wonder Productions Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography
Jon Schneider, Camera Operator
Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera Operator
Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera Operator
Gregory Montes, Camera Operator
Brett Smith, Camera Operator
David McCoul, Camera Operator
Justin Umphenour, Camera Operator
Survivor • CBS
MGM Television
Peter Wery, Director of Photography
Scott Duncan, Director of Photography
Russ Fill, Director of Photography
Tim Barker, Camera
Marc Bennett, Camera
James Boon, Camera
Paulo Castillo, Camera
Rodney Chauvin, Camera
Luke Cormack, Camera
Lee Doig, Camera
Ben Gamble, Camera
Kevin B. Garrison, Camera
Nixon George, Camera
Rick Higgs, Camera
Derek Hoffmann, Camera
Matthias Hoffmann, Camera
Toby Hogan, Camera
Derek Holt, Camera
Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera
Ian Miller, Camera
Nico Nyoni, Camera
Ryan O’Donnell, Camera
Jeff Phillips, Camera
Louis Powell, Camera
Thomas Pretorius, Camera
Erick Sarmiento, Camera
Dirk Steyn, Camera
John Tattersall, Camera
Paulo Velozo, Camera
David Alan Arnold, Director of Ariel Photography
Christopher Barker, Ariel Camera Operator
Granger Scholtz, Ariel Camera Operator
Nicholas Van Der Westhuizen, Ariel Camera Operator
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
American Factory • Netflix
Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media
Steven Bognar, Directed by
Julia Reichert, Directed by
Apollo 11 • CNN
CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON
Todd Douglas Miller, Directed by
Becoming • Netflix
Higher Ground Productions
Nadia Hallgren, Directed by
The Cave • National Geographic
A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films
Feras Fayyad, Directed by
The Last Dance • Episode 7 • ESPN
A Mandalay Sports Media Production in association with NBA Entertainment, ESPN
Films, Netflix
Jason Hehir, Directed by
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality • Netflix
A Goode Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films
Eric Goode, Directed by
Rebecca Chaiklin, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
Cheer • Daytona • Netflix
One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar
Greg Whiteley, Directed by
LEGO Masters • Mega City Block • FOX
Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child, Plan B
Rich Kim, Directed by
Queer Eye • Disabled But Not Really • Netflix
Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Hisham Abed, Directed by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1
World of Wonder Productions
Nick Murray, Directed by
Top Chef • The Jonathan Gold Standard • Bravo
Magical Elves
Ariel Boles, Directed by
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
*WINNER* Why We Hate • Tools & Tactics • Discovery Channel
South Cove Productions
Laura Karpman, Composer
Becoming • Netflix
Higher Ground Productions
Kamasi Washington, Composer
Home • Maine • Apple TV+
MediaWeaver / Four M Studios / Altimeter Films
Amanda Jones, Composer
McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO
HBO Documentary Films and Unrealistic Ideas in association with Fun Meter
Pinar Toprak, Composer
Alex Kovacs, Composer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Not Your Average Joe • Netflix
A Goode Films Production in association with
Library Films and Article 19 Films Mark Mothersbaugh, Composer
John Enroth, Composer
Albert Fox, Composer
Outstanding Narrator
Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution • HISTORY
Six West MediaTM Group
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Narrator
The Elephant Queen • Apple TV+
Mister Smith / Deeble & Stone
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Narrator
The Imagineering Story • The Happiest Place On Earth
Disney+ • Iwerks & Co.
Angela Bassett, Narrator
Serengeti • Destiny • Discovery Channel
XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions
Lupita Nyong’o, Narrator
Seven Worlds, One Planet • Antarctica • BBC America
A BBC Studios Natural History Unit production co-produced with BBC America, Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, France Télévisions and China Media Group CCTV9
David Attenborough, Narrator
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
American Factory • Netflix
Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media
Lindsay Utz, Editor
Apollo 11 • CNN
CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON
Todd Douglas Miller, Editor
Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+
Pulse Films
Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Editor
Zoe Schack, Editor
The Last Dance • Episode 1 • ESPN
A Mandalay Sports Media Production in association with NBA Entertainment, ESPN
Films, Netflix
Chad Beck, ACE, Editor
Devin Concannon, Editor
Abhay Sofsky, Editor
Ben Sozanski, ACE, Editor
McMillion$ • Episode 3 • HBO
HBO Documentary Films and Unrealistic Ideas in association with Fun Meter
Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Supervising Editor
Lane Farnham, Supervising Editor
James Lee Hernandez, Editor
Brian Lazarte, Editor
Scott Hanson, Editor
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality • Netflix
A Goode Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films
Doug Abel, ACE, Editor
Nicholas Biagetti, Editor
Dylan Hansen-Fliedner, Editor
Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor
Daniel Kohler, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
LEGO Masters • Mega City Block • FOX
Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child, Plan B
Samantha Diamond, Editor
Dan Hancox, Editor
Karl Kimbrough, Editor
Ian Kaufman, Editor
Kevin Benson, Editor
Josh Young, Editor
Jon Bilicki, Editor
Queer Eye • Disabled But Not Really • Netflix
Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Ryan Taylor, Lead Editor
Tony Zajkowski, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1
World of Wonder Productions
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor
Michael Roha, Editor
Paul Cross, Editor
Michael Deis, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor
Survivor • It’s Like A Survivor Economy • CBS
MGM Television Michael Greer, Supervising Editor
Chad Bertalotto, Editor
Evan Mediuch, Editor
James Ciccarello, Editor
Jacob Teixeira, Editor
Top Chef • The Jonathan Gold Standard • Bravo
Magical Elves Matt Reynolds, Editor
David Chalfin, Editor
Mike Abitz, Additional Editor
Eric Lambert, Additional Editor
Jose Rodriguez, Additional Editor
Dan Williams, Additional Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Cheer • God Blessed Texas • Netflix • One Potato Productions
Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar
Arielle Kilker, Supervising Editor
David Nordst rom, Supervising Editor
Kate Hackett, Editor
Daniel McDonald, Editor
Mark Morgan, Editor
Sharon Weaver, Editor
Ted Woerner, Editor
Deadliest Catch • Cold War Rivals • Discovery Channel
Original Productions, LLC
Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor
Isaiah Camp, Supervising Editor
Ben Bulatao, ACE, Editor
Joe Mikan, ACE, Editor
Ralf Melville, Editor
Alexandra Moore, Editor
Life Below Zero • The New World • National Geographic
BBC Studios
Matt Edwards, Editor
Jennifer Nelson, Editor
Tony Diaz, Additional Editor
Matt Mercer, Additional Editor
Eric Michael Schrader, Additional Editor
Michael Swingler, Additional Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • The Ball Ball • VH1
World of Wonder Productions
Kendra Pasker, Lead Editor
Yali Sharon, Editor
Kate Smith, Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
*WINNER* Apollo 11 • CNN
CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON
Eric Milano, Sound Design
Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+
Pulse Films Martyn Zub, Supervising Sound Editor
Paul Aulicino, Sound Effects Editor
Pernell Salinas, Sound Editor
Cheer • Daytona • Netflix
One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar
Logan Byers, Sound Supervisor
Kaleb Klinger, Dialogue Editor
Sean Gray, Sound Effects Editor
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX
A Jigsaw and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with Amblin Television and Warner Music Entertainment
Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor
McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO
HBO Documentary Films and Unrealistic Ideas in association with Fun Meter
Ben Freer, Sound Designer
Jordan Meltzer, Sound Designer
Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Music Editor
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality • Netflix
A Goode Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films
Ian Cymore, Sound Supervisor
Rachel Wardell, Sound Editor
Steve Griffen, Music Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
*WINNER* Apollo 11 • CNN
CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON
Eric Milano, Re-Recording Mixer
Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+
Pulse Films William Tzouris, Production Mixer
Jacob Feinberg, Production Mixer
Martyn Zub, Re-Recording Mixer
Cheer • Daytona • Netflix
One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar
Ryan David Adams, Re-Recording Mixer
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX
A Jigsaw and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with Amblin Television and Warner Music Entertainment
Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer
Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer
Tony Villaflor, Re-Recording Mixer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1
World of Wonder Productions
Glenn Gaines, Production Mixer
Ryan Brady, Production Mixer
Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer
Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • The Noble Thing To Do • Netflix
A Goode Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films
Jose Araujo, Production Mixer
Royce Sharp, Production Mixer
Jack Neu, Production Mixer
Ian Cymore, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
*WINNER* Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer • Closing The Net • Netflix
A RAW Production
Mark Lewis, Written by
Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+
Pulse Films Mike Diamond, Written by
Adam Horovitz, Written by
Spike Jonze, Written by
The Cave • National Geographic
A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films
Alisar Hasan, Written by
Feras Fayyad, Written by
Circus Of Books • Netflix
A FutureClown Production in association with Passion Pictures and Neon Heart Productions
Rachel Mason, Written by
Kathryn Robson, Written by
McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO
HBO Documentary Films and Unrealistic Ideas in association with Fun Meter
James Lee Hernandez, Written by
Brian Lazarte, Written by