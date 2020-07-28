Emmys 2020: List of Nominations (Updating Live)

Nominations for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards are being unveiled Tuesday morning — and the second season of HBO’s hit drama “Succession,” Amazon Prime’s comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Schitt’s Creek” are expected to dominate TV’s top honors.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Leslie Jones will announce the nominations, while Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany will be on board to help. The Emmy Awards will air Sept. 20 on ABC.

Here’s the list of nominees (updating live):

Drama Series

Comedy Series

Limited Series

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Reality Competition

Variety Sketch Series

Variety Talk Series