TV Academy Reveals This Year’s Emmys Key Art Design (EXCLUSIVE)

The Emmys are still on for Sept. 20, and besides host Jimmy Kimmel, there’s very little we know about how this year’s ceremony — to be broadcast on ABC — will be handled. But we now have a better idea of how it might look: The first non-host key art for the 72nd Emmy Awards is out, and is starting to make the rounds on the Emmys’ website, advertisements, collateral materials and motion graphics.

Here’s how the Television Academy describes this year’s classy look: “Vibrant blue, pink and purple iridescent ribbons float and gently swirl around Emmy’s shimmering metallic gold figure, creating a dynamic look. A unique script was created that suggests Emmy’s celebrity signature. The approach is striking and memorable.”

Television Academy senior creative director Scott Buford hired Portland’s The Other House agency to create the design, developing this year’s graphic and motion graphic assets.

The Emmys’ official poster, featuring Kimmel, will be unveiled later this summer. The key art comes out as nomination voting continues through July 13 at 10 p.m. Last year, the initial key art for the Emmys was unveiled in April, but a lot of things — including the For Your Consideration calendar and phase one voting — have been pushed back this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After voting ends on Monday, next up on the calendar is the official 72nd Emmys nominations announcement, on July 28. Final round voting takes place between Aug. 21 and Aug. 31. The Creative Arts Emmys were originally scheduled for Sept. 12 and Sept. 13, but the alternate plan for those ceremonies has not yet been determined. And then the Primetime Emmys will still air on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET. (Notice that the poster still touts the show as “live” — although it’s unclear how much of it will be live vs. pre-taped, depending on where things stand in two months.)

As always, the central focus of this year’s key art is the Emmy statuette, which was created in 1948 after the Television Academy founders ran a contest to design a trophy for their annual awards ceremony. Engineer Louis McManus submitted the winning design that depicted a winged “muse of art, uplifting the electron of science.” McManus’ wife was the model for the muse. Television engineer Harry Lubcke suggested the statuette be called “Immy,” a nickname for the image-orthicon camera tube used in the technical development of television. But “Immy” became “Emmy,” and the rest is awards history.

Here’s a complete look at this year’s Emmy key art: