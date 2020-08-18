Kerry Washington, Daniel Levy and Will Ferrell are 2020’s Emmy Awards Overachievers

The Television Academy has finished updating 2020’s Emmy nomination roster, and three overachievers stand out from the pack: Kerry Washington, Daniel Levy and Will Ferrell, all of whom earned four nods this year.

Close behind them, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, Issa Rae, Maya Rudolph and RuPaul each have three nominations.

The TV Academy released the updated numbers after vetting producer credits for all Emmy-nominated narrative programming (comedy and drama series, TV movie and limited series) and variety series and specials.

Washington’s nominations include lead actress in a limited series or movie for Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” as well as limited series for “Little Fires Everywhere” (as executive producer), TV movie for Netflix’s “American Son” (as executive producer) and variety special-live for ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” (as executive producer).

Levy’s nods are for supporting comedy actor, for Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek,” as well as comedy directing for the episode “Happy Ending” (shared with Andrew Cividino); outstanding comedy series for “Schitt’s Creek” (as executive producer); and writing for a comedy series, also for the episode “Happy Ending.”

Ferrell’s nominations are all as executive producer on projects including Netflix’s “Dead to Me” (outstanding comedy series), HBO’s “Succession” (outstanding drama series), Comedy Central’s “Drunk History” (outstanding variety sketch series) and “Live in Front of a Studio Audience.”

Two of Bateman’s nominations are for Netflix’s “Ozark,” both as a performer (lead drama actor) and executive producer (drama series). His third is as guest drama actor, for HBO’s “The Outsider.” Kimmel’s nominations are for variety talk series (as executive producer/host for “Jimmy Kimmel Live”), variety special-live (as executive producer for “Life in Front of a Studio Audience”) and short form variety series (as executive producer/host of “Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues”). Rudolph’s are animated voice-over for “Big Mouth,” and comedy guest actress for “The Good Place” and “Saturday Night Live.”

Rae’s nods are for comedy actress (HBO’s “Insecure”), comedy series (as exec producer of “Insecure”) and variety sketch (as executive producer of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show”). And RuPaul landed nods for reality/competition host (for VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race”), unstructured reality program (as exec producer of VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”) and competition series, as executive producer of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Individuals receiving two nods include Mahershala Ali, Christina Applegate, Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Sterling K. Brown, Linda Cardellini, Tom Colicchio, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Michael Douglas, Giancarlo Esposito, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Padma Lakshmi, Eugene Levy, Sandra Oh, Kevin O’Leary, Lynn Shelton, Wanda Sykes, Taika Waititi, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Ramy Youssef.

The Creative Arts Emmys will take place over five nights Sept. 14-17 and Sept. 19, while the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards airs on ABC this Sept. 20, hosted by Kimmel.