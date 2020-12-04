Television Academy Merges Variety Talk and Sketch Back Together, Among Other Emmy Changes For 2021

The Television Academy revealed several rules changes late Friday for next year’s 73rd Emmy Awards, including the surprising decision to merge variety talk and variety sketch back into one category. The org has also clarified that anthology series eligibility will now be firmly in the limited series field, and the category has been renamed Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Additionally, the org merged the Short Form Comedy/Drama Series and Short Form Variety Series merged into one category: Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series.

“Our annual review of Emmy rules and procedures is more important than ever,” said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. “Our Awards Committee and Board of Governors undertake this annual evaluation with a very thoughtful and analytical approach to ensure that the Emmys remain relevant and in step with our industry’s ongoing evolution.”

Variety Talk and Variety Sketch Series were awarded in one category until they were split in 2015. Despite the growth in talk, the number of sketch series has declined in recent years, likely convincing the org to once again combine them into one.

According to the Academy, categories for individual achievements in Variety Series will continue to include both Variety Talk and Variety Sketch Series.

In launching the new Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category, the org said, “This will align storytelling formats throughout the competition. Individual achievements will compete in the relevant categories as defined by the program category.”

Previously, an anthology series could enter the competition in either the Comedy or Drama Series categories; or entrants could break up the series into individually entered, stand-alone movies.

The Academy has also added Outstanding Stunt Performance by an Individual or Team in a Drama, Comedy, Limited Series or Movie as a new category.

“This new award will recognize stunt performers themselves; previously, there have only been stunt coordination categories,” the org said. “The award will acknowledge actual stunt artists whose performances across the global television medium are integral to storytelling each season. Team entries will be capped at four entrants.”

And the Academy continues to clarify eligibility for projects that have also entered the Oscar race: “To clarify the distinction between theatrical motion pictures and television movies during the ongoing pandemic, any non-documentary film placed on the AMPAS viewing platform for Oscar consideration will be deemed a theatrical motion picture and thus ineligible for the Emmy competition.”

And as previously announced, Effective in 2021, any programs that have been nominated for an Oscar are no longer eligible to enter the Primetime Emmy Awards competition.

Also as first revealed last month by Variety, “the Television Academy and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences have agreed to migrate all potential Children’s Programming entries previously submitted in the Primetime Emmys to the Daytime Emmys. In addition, Children’s Animated Programs, which target an audience aged 6-12, will also migrate to the Daytime Emmy competition.”