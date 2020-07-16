NATAS Launches New Online Viewing Platform, in Time for its Upcoming Emmy Awards

Now that the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has mapped out its rescheduled awards ceremonies for the rest of the year, it’s ready to launch its dedicated online viewing platform for all of the Emmy Awards that it produces.

As Variety first wrote in February, NATAS has been working on a new over-the-top service as a home for its daytime, sports and tech/engineering, news & documentary and regional awards in most of the country (except Los Angeles).

Since then, CBS signed on to broadcast the most high-profile of NATAS’ three Daytime Emmy ceremonies, which aired in June. Now, NATAS is livestreaming the remaining two Daytime Emmy Awards, starting this weekend — and that’s where the new OTT platform comes in.

Vimeo’s OTT technology will fuel the new site, making the National Academy’s Emmy programming available on nearly every major web browser, mobile device, and streaming device.

“Television programming and its underlying technology have each gone through immense change over the more than seven decades the Emmys have recognized excellence in both facets of our industry,” said Adam Sharp, NATAS President & CEO. “Our awards have adapted through each of these transitions. Working with Vimeo, we now bring our celebration of this dynamic community of creators to all of the devices the audience uses to watch the television programming they love.”

Upcoming events to stream live on the platform include:

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards – Digital Dramas: Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards – Children’s, Lifestyle, & Animation: Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

The 41st Annual Sports Emmy Awards: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT

The 41st Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards: September 2020

According to NATAS, the platform will also feature exclusive “Behind the Emmy” interviews, memorable moments from past Emmy ceremonies, historical archives, and events from the National Academy’s 19 regional chapters. All programming is viewable on the web at watch.theemmys.tv, while apps will be available for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android phones and tablets, Android TV, Fire TV, and Roku by searching for “The Emmys” in the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Roku Channel Store, or Amazon FireTV Appstore. Users may download content for offline viewing on iOS and Android and sync watchlists across multiple devices.