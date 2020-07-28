How to Watch the 2020 Emmy Nominations

The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations will be revealed on Tuesday, dropping the prestigious list of names that will compete for the Television Academy’s top honors. And, as with many pandemic-era announcements, TV buffs can watch nominations from the comfort of their own homes.

The announcement will take place over a live-stream in accordance with health and safety guidelines. The ceremony, hosted by “Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones, will start at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET and be available on the Emmys website, Facebook and YouTube. Laverne Cox, Tatiana Maslany, Josh Gad and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will also present the nominations.

The eligibility period spanned from June 2019 to the end of May 2020, meaning many of the nominated shows will have finished shooting before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production. But even with the actual award show, Sept. 20 on ABC, not inviting nominees to an in-person event or official after party, the competition to secure a nomination has not died down.

Some key categories this year saw a record number of submissions, Variety reported in early July. In response to the growth in submissions, the Television Academy modified the rules for nomination amounts per category. The number of nominees for certain categories like drama series will be increased to eight this year, while other categories will be based on the number of entries, with anywhere between zero and eight nominations.

Executive producers for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards include Ian Stewart, Jimmy Kimmel, Guy Carrington, David Jammy and Reginald Hudlin. Kimmel will also host the show.