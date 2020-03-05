×

TV Academy Explores Emmy FYC Contingency Plans in the Wake of Coronavirus

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Audience membders enjoy the membership event, "Hollywood Horror: Scaring Up an Audience for Television," at the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center at the Television Academy, in Los AngelesHollywood Horror: Scaring Up an Audience for Television, North Hollywood, USA - 29 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Television Academy is pondering Emmy Awards campaign contingency plans in the event that concern over the spread of coronavirus escalates.

For now, For Your Consideration events are taking place without incident. But in an email sent to network and studio partners on Wednesday night, the org said it is “exploring options for the FYC season should the situation worsen, such as live-streaming and/or taped-only panels with no audience.”

In the note, the Academy asked members to comment on whether such alternatives to in-person gatherings “is something you might be interested in. … Additionally, these events could be affected by recommendations and/or protocols provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the L.A. Department of Health.”

Variety reached out to several network and studio execs tasked with handling FYC events, and so far those contacted said they’re monitoring the situation — but haven’t yet altered their FYC plans. For now, they said they’ve been focused on more pressing events, including SXSW in Austin. As of Thursday, WarnerMedia had dropped out of the event, following the exits of other companies including Netflix, Apple, Amazon Studios, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Mashable and Intel.

“Most FYC events are still one to three months in the future, so people are kicking that can down the road,” one exec said.

It could become an issue soon, however, as outlets like Netflix and Amazon ponder what to do with their major month-long pop-up FYC events spaces — expensive affairs that involve catering, talent relations, and the ability to shift in and out hundreds of audience members each night. Other outlets also throw more limited experiential events — and most of those locations have to be booked months in advance (not to mention travel logistics for talent and more). FYC dates are already locked in for networks and studios, following the TV Academy’s FYC lottery in January.

This year’s Emmy FYC calendar kicked off on Feb. 29 in New York with a joint panel for Warner Bros. TV’s “Prodigal Son” (Fox) and “Castle Rock” (Hulu). Upcoming events include panels on March 6 for HBO’s “The Plot Against America” (in New York) and “Westworld” (in Los Angeles). Netflix will hold an FYC screening and panel for “Lost in Space” on March 8, “Tiger King” on March 15 and ” Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” on March 17, all at its Los Angeles offices, while Discovery’s “Serengeti” will be screened at a New York FYC event on March 16.

Here’s the full text of the TV Academy email:

Dear Partner,

As you may be aware, we sent the following notice to our members yesterday:

The health and safety of our members is incredibly important to us, and we are closely monitoring health concerns surrounding COVID-19 (AKA coronavirus). As an initial step, we have placed hand sanitizer stations throughout our campus for visitors, staff and members to use while on our property. Though there are currently no proposed changes to FYC and Member Events, we will continue to review recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the LA Department of Health and update plans accordingly. If you have any additional questions, you may contact our customer service team here.

Clearly, should concerns continue to escalate around the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), there may be an impact on both audience and talent participation at Television Academy FYC and Member Events.

Additionally, these events could be affected by recommendations and/or protocols provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the LA Department of Health.

We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you apprised of any proposed changes. We are also exploring options for the FYC season should the situation worsen, such as live-streaming and/or taped-only panels with no audience. Please let us know if this is something you might be interested in.

We thank you again for your partnership, and we’ll remain in contact with you in the coming days and weeks ahead.

Sincerely,
The Television Academy

[Pictured: An audience at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at its North Hollywood headquarters.]

(Jazz Tangcay contributed to this report.)

More TV

  • Audience membders enjoy the membership event,

    TV Academy Explores Emmy FYC Contingency Plans in the Wake of Coronavirus

    The Television Academy is pondering Emmy Awards campaign contingency plans in the event that concern over the spread of coronavirus escalates. For now, For Your Consideration events are taking place without incident. But in an email sent to network and studio partners on Wednesday night, the org said it is “exploring options for the FYC [...]

  • Isla Fisher Tag

    Isla Fisher to Star in Dark Comedy 'Guilty Party' at CBS All Access

    CBS All Access has given out a series order to the dark comedy series “Guilty Party” with Isla Fisher set to star, Variety has learned. In the half-hour series, Fisher plays Beth Baker, a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in [...]

  • The Last of Us HBO

    'The Last of Us' Series in Development at HBO From 'Chernobyl' Creator

    A series adaptation of the Playstation game “The Last of Us” is in development at HBO. “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin is attached to write and executive produce the potential series along with Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director of the game. Carolyn Strauss will also executive produce along with Evan Wells, president of game [...]

  • Hannah Simone Elizabeth Hurley

    Hannah Simone, Elizabeth Hurley to Star in CBS Comedy Pilot

    Hannah Simone and Elizabeth Hurley have been cast in the lead roles of the untitled CBS comedy pilot from Corinne Kingsbury, John Francis Daley, and Jonathan Goldstein, Variety has learned. Both women will also serve as producers on the show in addition to starring. In the show, when Penelope’s (Simone) career takes off at exactly the [...]

  • VOLCANO LIVE! WITH NIK WALLENDA -

    TV Ratings: 'Volcano Live' Teeters as 'The Masked Singer' Wins Again

    ABC’s “Volcano Live” featuring daredevil Nick Wallenda failed to draw an explosive audience, as “The Masked Singer” continued its winning streak on Wednesday night. The tightrope walk scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.2 million total viewers, which represents a 1 million viewer dip on Wallenda’s last death-defying stunt. His “Highwire Live in [...]

  • Maura Tierney arrives at the premiere

    'The Affair' Star Maura Tierney Returns to Showtime for Jeff Daniels 'Rust' Drama

    Maura Tierney, who last year wrapped up her five-season arc on “The Affair,” has boarded another showtime series. She is set to join Jeff Daniels in “Rust,” a drama based on the Philipp Meyer novel of the same name. The show, which was ordered straight to series in July 2019, has also cast Bill Camp, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad