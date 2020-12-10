Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie to Star in Showtime Comedy Series ‘The Curse’

Showtime has ordered the comedy series “The Curse,” which hails from Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. Both will also star in the series alongside Emma Stone.

The half-hour series is said to explore how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.

Fielder will direct and executive produce in addition to starring and co-creating the series. Co-creator Benny Safdie will also executive produce with his brother Josh Safdie under their Elara Pictures banner. Stone will executive produce via Fruit Tree Enterprises Inc. Ravi Nandan will executive produce for A24, which will produce the series. A24 also produced the current Showtime series “Moonbase 8.”

“The fierce intelligence and wit of the incomparable Emma Stone make her the perfect partner with the ingenious minds of the Safdie brothers and the subversive comedy of Nathan Fielder,” said Amy Israel, executive vice president of scripted programming for Showtime. “Together, they promise to deliver a groundbreaking satire that is both unexpected and deeply human. Showtime continues to shine as a beacon for visionary filmmakers who are looking to create their ambitious, singular shows.”

Stone previously won the Academy Award for best actress for “La La Land.” She has been nominated for best supporting actress twice for “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” and more recently “The Favourite.” She is also a five-time Golden Globe nominee, winning once for “La La Land.” Her other film rules include the “Zombieland” films, “Easy A,” and “Battle of the Sexes.” On the TV side, she recently starred in the Netflix limited series “Maniac” opposite her “Superbad” co-star Jonah Hill.

She is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Ziffren Brittenham.

The Safdies are highly-regarded filmmakers, whose most recent film — “Uncut Gems” starring Adam Sandler — won them the Film Independent Spirit Award for best director and a nomination for best screenplay. They are also known for their films “Good Time,” “Daddy Longlegs,” “Heaven Knows What,” and “Lenny Cooke.” They are known for doing many behind-the-scenes jobs on their films — like directing, editing, and producing in addition to co-wriiting — as well as sometimes acting. This series marks their first TV project. They are currently under a first-look deal with A24.

They are repped by WME and Lichter Grossman.

Fielder is best known for his work on “Nathan for You,” which he created, directed, starred in, and executive produced. His other onscreen credits include “The Disaster Artist,” “The Simpsons, “Rick and Morty,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Drunk History.” He is currently an executive producer on “How To With John Wilson” at HBO, where he has an overall deal.

He is repped by UTA, Rise MGMT, and Ziffren Brittenham

(Pictured, from left to right: Nathan Fielder, Emma Stone, Benny Safdie)