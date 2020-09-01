Emma Roberts Sets First-Look TV Deal at Hulu, to Develop Drama Series ‘Tell Me Lies’

Emma Roberts and her Belletrist TV banner have signed a first-look TV deal with Hulu.

The deal will focus on literary adaptations, as Belletrist was originally founded by Roberts and Karah Preiss as a book club. Preiss will serve as an executive producer on all projects developed under the deal, while Belletrist’s director of development, Matt Matruski, will serve as producer as part of his employment with the company.

The first project to be developed will be “Tell Me Lies,” based on the book by Carola Lovering. In the book, Lucy Albright arrives on the campus of her small college, away from her mother whom she’s never forgiven for an act of betrayal in her early teen years. She embraces college life and all it has to offer. But everything changes when she meets Stephen DeMarco, who has a mysterious past of his own. Their addicting entanglement will have consequences they never could have imagined.

Meaghan Oppenheimer is attached to write the pilot. Rebelle Media and Refinery29 will produce. Oppenheimer’s past credits include “Queen America,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” and the feature “We Are Your Friends.”

Roberts is best known for her onscreen work. She has appeared on TV shows such as “American Horror Story,” “Scream Queens,” and “Unfabulous.” On the film side, she has starred in projects such as “The Hunt,” “We’re the Millers,” “Billionaire Boys Club,” and “Scream 4.” She was also an executive producer on the feature “In a Relationship,” in which she also starred.

She is repped by CAA and Sweeney Entertainment.