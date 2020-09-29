‘Emily In Paris,’ ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Monsterland’ Set for PaleyFest Fall TV Previews

The Paley Center for Media’s annual fall television event has moved beyond “previews.” This year, the robust slate will include some sneak peeks at upcoming series, such as Hulu’s “Monsterland” and Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” but it is also celebrating shows that already launched — and weeks earlier — such as Netflix’s “Away,” Fox’s “Filthy Rich” and HBO’s “We Are Who We Are.”

Still dubbed the 14th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, the festival is going virtual this year, in accordance with ongoing health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. All panels will be viewable on official sponsor Verizon’s Yahoo Entertainment Channel. Citi returns as the official card of the festival and its members can preview panels first, as of today, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. ET. The panels will then be live for the public starting on Friday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. ET, with additional panels premiering on the following weekend days, Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4 at the same time.

“We’re thrilled to present this incredible lineup of programs that feature everything from comedy to drama, romance and intrigue, politics, and even space travel,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO, in a statement. “We are so fortunate to have the support of Citi, and to welcome Verizon, who will exclusively distribute the festival on their Yahoo Entertainment channel, ensuring a global television audience will have the opportunity to view these entertaining and enlightening conversations with some of the most talented and creative names in television.”

See the full 2020 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews lineup below:

Friday, Oct. 2

CBS’s “B Positive” – The panel will feature cast members Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford, Sara Rue, Kether Donohue and Maggie Elizabeth Jones, along with executive producers Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette. (Pennette also serves as creator.)

Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” – The panel includes cast members Lily Collins, Ashley Park and Lucas Bravo, along with creator and executive producer Darren Star.

Hulu’s “Monsterland” – The panel includes actor Kelly Marie Tran, creator and showrunner Mary Laws, director of photography Anka Malatynska and director Desiree Akhavan. This series is an anthology, and they will discuss the episode entitled “Iron River, MI.”

Fox’s “Next” – The panel discussion features cast members John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Jason Butler Harner, Michael Mosley, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Gerardo Celasco, Evan Whitten, and Elizabeth Cappuccino, alongside creator and showrunner Manny Coto.

AMC’s “Soulmates” – Discussing the anthology series will be actors Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sonya Cassidy, Shamier Anderson, Laia Costa, and Betsy Brandt, along with co-creator and executive producer Brett Goldstein.

Moderator: Jessica Radloff, Glamour

NBC’s “Transplant” – The recent acquisition by the Peacock network will be discussed by actors Hamza Haq, John Hannah, Laurence Leboeuf, Jim Watson and Ayisha Issa, as well as creator and executive producer Joseph Kay and executive producer Virginia Rankin.

HBO’s “We Are Who We Are” – Showrunner Luca Guadagnino will be joined by actors Jack Dylan Grazer and Jordan Kristine Seamón.

Saturday, Oct. 3

IMDb TV’s “Alex Rider” – The panel discussion will feature cast members Otto Farrant, Brenock O’Connor, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo and Marli Siu alongside executive producer and author Anthony Horowitz and executive producers Jill Green, Eve Gutierrez and Guy Burt.

Netflix’s “Away” – The panel will feature cast member and executive producer Hilary Swank, cast members Ray Panthaki and Ato Essandoh, and executive producers Andrew Hinderaker (who also created the show), Jessica Goldberg (who also serves as showrunner) and Jason Katims.

NBC’s “Connecting” – The panel will include actors Otmara Marrero, Preacher Lawson, Shakina Nayfack, Parvesh Cheena, Ely Henry, Jill Knox and Keith Powell, along wit creators and executive producers Martin Gero and Brendan Gall.

Fox’s “Filthy Rich” – The panel will feature actors Kim Cattrall, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young and Aaron Lazar, as well as creator/writer/executive producer/director Tate Taylor and showrunner Abe Sylvia.

Showtime’s “Moonbase 8” – Moderated by Variety’s own Michael Schneider, the panel will feature co-creators, executive producers, writers and actors Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly, as well as co-creator/executive producer/writer/director Jonathan Krisel.

Amazon Prime Video’s “Truth Seekers” – The panel discussion will include co-creator, actor and writer Nick Frost; co-creators, executive producers and writers Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz, and executive producer and director Jim Field Smith.

Peacock’s “Wilmore” – Executive producer and host Larry Wilmore will join moderator Al Roker (“Today”) to discuss his new show.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Disney Plus’ “Clouds” – The new feature film will be discussed by director Justin Baldoni and cast members Fin Argus, Neve Campbell, Sabrina Carpenter and Madison Iseman.

Disney Plus’ “Marvel’s 616” – The new docuseries will be discusses by directors Alison Brie and David Gelb, and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sternman.

AMC’s “The Walking Dead” Universe – Chris Hardwick (“The Talking Dead”) will moderate a discussion with talent from the three “Walking Dead” series. Those scheduled to take part are Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer, “The Walking Dead” universe; Angela Kang, showrunner, “The Walking Dead”; Andrew Chambliss, co-showrunner “Fear the Walking Dead”; Ian Goldberg, co-showrunner, “Fear the Walking Dead”; Matt Negrete, showrunner, “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” and actors Norman Reedus, Paola Lazaro, Colman Domingo, Lennie James, Aliyah Royale and Annet Mahendru.