‘Emily in Paris’ Moves From Paramount Network to Netflix

The upcoming Paramount Network comedy series “Emily in Paris” is headed to Netflix.

Variety has learned that the series will debut exclusively on Netflix this fall rather than the basic cabler. The series is created by and executive produced by Darren Star with Lily Collins starring as the titular Emily in addition to producing.

“Emily in Paris” was one of few scripted series set to air on Paramount Network in the near future. The network’s only current scripted original is “Yellowstone,” which debuted its third season back in June with a fourth already ordered. Earlier this year, Paramount Network aired the Afghanistan war dramedy “68 Whiskey,” which is still awaiting word on a second season. The network is also expected to air the Michael Chiklis-led drama “Coyote” this year, though no premiere date has been set at the time of this publishing.

Other scripted shows currently set up at Paramount Network include “Mayor of Kingstown” from “Yellowstone’s” Taylor Sheridan, a series adaptation of the film “Sexy Beast,” and “Paradise Lost” starring Josh Hartnett.

This is also not the first series to move off of Paramount Network. Tracy Oliver’s “First Wives Club” series bounced around several networks within the Viacom portfolio before finally landing at the streaming service BET Plus. Then “Younger” was originally to air its sixth season on Paramount Network before being moved back to its original home on TV Land.

“Emily in Paris” is a 10-episode half-hour romantic comedy series. It follows Emily (Collins), an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company. She is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with adventures and challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances. The series was shot entirely on location in Paris and throughout France.

“MTV Studios and I couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for ‘Emily In Paris’ than Netflix,” Star said. “With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world.”

Along with Collins, the cast includes Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, William Abadie, and Arnaud Viard. Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media executive produce along with Andrew Fleming in addition to Star. The series is produced by MTV Studios.