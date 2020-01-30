×
ABC Orders Drama Pilot Based on Emily Bleeker Novel 'Wreckage'

ABC has ordered a drama pilot based on the book “Wreckage” by Emily Bleeker.

In the project, Lillian Linden looks like a brave survivor of a plane crash on the surface. But she’s been lying to her family, her friends, and the whole world since rescue helicopters scooped her and her fellow survivor, Dave Hall, off a deserted island in the South Pacific. Missing for almost four years, the castaways are thrust into the spotlight after their rescue, becoming media darlings overnight. But they can’t tell the real story, so they lie.

Jacquie Walters will adapt the book for the pilot and serve as co-executive producer. Marc Webb is attached to direct and executive produce under his Dark Lamb banner. Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly will also executive produce along with Mark Martin of Black Lamb and Keith Samples. Bleeker will serve as consultant. ABC Studios will produce. Webb is currently under an overall deal at the studio.

“Wreckage” will be Walters’ first broadcast pilot. She previously wrote for the NBC sitcom “Abby’s” and has written episodes of shows like “The Kicks,” “Just Add Magic,” and “Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz.”

Webb previously directed the pilots for shows such as “Limitless,” “The Code,” and “Instinct” at CBS as well as “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” at The CW. He also directed the streaming series pilots of “Why Women Kill” at CBS All Access and “The Society” at Netflix. On the feature side, he is known for directing films like “500 Days of Summer” and the two “Amazing Spider-Man” films.

He is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Lichter Grossman.

