Emilio Estevez to Reprise ‘Mighty Ducks’ Role for Disney Plus Series

Emilio Estevez is hitting the ice once again.

The actor is set to reprise the role of Gordon Bombay, which he played in the original “Mighty Ducks” features, for the new sequel series coming to Disney Plus.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” said Estevez, celebrating the news. “After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in ‘The Mighty Ducks’ franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney Plus.”

The new “Mighty Ducks” is set in present day Minnesota, where the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Lauren Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.

News of Estevez’ return comes only a day after Graham and Noon were announced as two of the leads for the series.

“It was an easy decision to bring back the Quack Attack with a modern and fresh twist,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney Plus. “For a generation, ‘The Mighty Ducks’ stood for teamwork, friendship, and heart and we’re excited to see the Ducks fly together once again and bring the franchise to new audiences around the world. We are thrilled to have Emilio Estevez reprising his iconic role.”

The series hails from ABC Signature Studios and has Steve Brill, who created the original franchise, on board as co-creator and executive producer Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa are also co-creators and are set to showrun. James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will serve as executive producers on “The Mighty Ducks” with Griffiths directing. George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jordan Kerner also serve as non-writing executive producers.