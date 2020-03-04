Emayatzy Corinealdi Joins NBC Drama Pilot ‘At That Age’

Emayatzy Corinealdi has been cast in “At That Age,” a drama pilot set up at NBC.

The show is described as an exploration of an African-American family’s legacy. After the Cooper family’s golden child suffers a catastrophic event, seven family members face a foundational shift, make life-altering decisions and deal with deep secrets coming to light.

Corinealdi will appear in the role of Victoria Cooper-Hargrove, an attorney who is the poised and overachieving middle child. Her recent TV credits include shows like “Evil” and “Ballers,” as well as a starring role in the CBS limited series “The Red Line.” She has also been in shows like “Hand of God,” “Roots,” and “The Young and the Restless.” She also worked with “The Red Line” executive producer Ava DuVernay when DuVernay directed her in the 2012 feature “Middle of Nowhere.”

She is repped by ICM, Atlas Artists, and Del Shaw Moonves.

Carla Banks-Waddles is the writer and executive producer on the pilot. Malcolm D. Lee will executive produce under his Blackmaled Productions banner with Debra Martin Chase also executive producing. Blackmaled is currently under a first-look deal at Universal TV, with Lee also set to executive produce the NBC comedy pilot based on the film “Night School.” Banks-Waddles works as a writer and consulting producer on the NBC series “Good Girls.” Universal Television will produce.