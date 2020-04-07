Ellison Barber Jumps to NBC News from Fox News Channel

Ellison Barber, a general-assignment reporter for Fox News Channel for the past three years, is moving to NBC News.

In a memo sent to staffers Tuesday, Janelle Rodriguez, senior vice president of editorial for NBC News, said Barber would cover international and domestic breaking news. “She has been at the heart of investigative stories around the globe, from the District of Columbia to Colombia,” Rodriguez said to employees. Barber is expected to be based out of New York, but will hold forth from her current roost in Washington, D.C., until the effects of the coronavirus pandemic subside and allow her to move more freely.

She will start on April 15, Rodriguez said.

Barber will contribute breaking news coverage to a range of NBC News properties, including MSNBC, NBC News Now, “Today,” “NBC Nightly News” and more.

During her time at Fox News, Barber traveled to Cucuta, Colombia, to report on the political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. She was also one of the first American journalists to report from the UNHCR’s refugee center in Maicao, Colombia.

Barber previously served as the Prince George’s County deputy bureau chief and general assignment reporter for WUSA, the CBS affiliate in Washington, DC.