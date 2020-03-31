×

Elliot Stabler Series With Christopher Meloni Set at NBC

By

TV Reporter

Christopher Meloni11th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, New York, USA - 17 Dec 2017
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Christopher Meloni is bringing his “Law & Order: SVU” character back to television.

Variety has confirmed with sources that Meloni will return as Elliot Stabler in a new NBC series that hails from “Law & Order” mastermind Dick Wolf. The show has received a 13-episode order at the broadcaster.

The show will reportedly follow Stabler as he heads up the organized crime division of the NYPD. Matt Olmstead is being eyed to write the series and serve as showrunner. Wolf will executive produce along with Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. Universal Television, where Wolf recently signed a massive new overall deal, will produce.

The series brings Meloni back into the world of the Dick Wolf fold for the first time since he left “SVU” in the show’s 12th season back in 2011. Meloni departed the show at the end of Season 12, so it was written into the Season 13 premiere that Stabler had retired from the police force.

