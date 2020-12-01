×
‘Umbrella Academy’ Cast, GLAAD And More Voice Support For Elliot Page

Various celebrities and entertainment entities took to social media Tuesday to voice their support for Elliot Page, an actor known for his work on “The Umbrella Academy,” after he came out as transgender.

From co-stars to the actor’s talent agency, voices from across the entertainment spectrum chimed in to react to the news.

Justin H. Min, who plays the role of Page’s dead brother in “The Umbrella Academy,” took the opportunity to share a comforting message. “Welcome to the fam, elliot,” he said, adding a heart emoji.

United Talent Agency, which works with Page, shared a picture of the star along with a quote from the letter he shared to social media earlier in the day. The agency expressed its pride in how Page used his platform to bring awareness to the issues disproportionately faced by transgender people. “UTA is proud of our friend and client, Elliot Page,” they wrote. “We stand by you and with you.”

GLAAD, an organization dedicated to helping bring about fair and representation in the media, also released a statement in support of Page. “Elliot will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people,” the organization Tweeted, acknowledging that the actor had long been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

GLAAD also released a set of guidelines to help journalists properly cover Page moving forward.

Other media entities like “The Umbrella Academy” Twitter page and The Most, an official Netflix account, also shared Page’s post, adding comments of support. The show suggested that Page, who plays a superhero throughout the series, is a superhero in his own right.

And The Most took the moment to acknowledge how important Page’s announcement is in allowing other transgender people to feel seen in media. Introducing the actor and acknowledging his choice to be identified by either he/him or they/them pronouns, The Most thanked Page for sharing his truth.

“Endlessly thankful for his honesty, talent, and kindness, and for being someone queer people — and now, especially, trans folks — can see themselves in both onscreen and off,” the account posted.

Scroll through more reactions to Page’s announcement below:

 

