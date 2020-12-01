‘Umbrella Academy’ Cast, GLAAD And More Voice Support For Elliot Page

Various celebrities and entertainment entities took to social media Tuesday to voice their support for Elliot Page, an actor known for his work on “The Umbrella Academy,” after he came out as transgender.

From co-stars to the actor’s talent agency, voices from across the entertainment spectrum chimed in to react to the news.

Justin H. Min, who plays the role of Page’s dead brother in “The Umbrella Academy,” took the opportunity to share a comforting message. “Welcome to the fam, elliot,” he said, adding a heart emoji.

welcome to the fam, elliot. ♥️ https://t.co/ElqkV1NjIh — Justin H. Min (@justinhmin) December 1, 2020

United Talent Agency, which works with Page, shared a picture of the star along with a quote from the letter he shared to social media earlier in the day. The agency expressed its pride in how Page used his platform to bring awareness to the issues disproportionately faced by transgender people. “UTA is proud of our friend and client, Elliot Page,” they wrote. “We stand by you and with you.”

UTA is proud of our friend and client, Elliot Page. We stand by you and with you.

🔗: https://t.co/Zxy9TjZscC pic.twitter.com/g0N6iKlgeO — UTA (@unitedtalent) December 1, 2020

GLAAD, an organization dedicated to helping bring about fair and representation in the media, also released a statement in support of Page. “Elliot will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people,” the organization Tweeted, acknowledging that the actor had long been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

GLAAD also released a set of guidelines to help journalists properly cover Page moving forward.

.@TheElliotPage has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. Elliot will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. We celebrate him. All trans people deserve to be accepted. https://t.co/Ba7HOBgU5G pic.twitter.com/qFR1qG4H6q — GLAAD (@glaad) December 1, 2020

Other media entities like “The Umbrella Academy” Twitter page and The Most, an official Netflix account, also shared Page’s post, adding comments of support. The show suggested that Page, who plays a superhero throughout the series, is a superhero in his own right.

🖤🎻🖤So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!! — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) December 1, 2020

And The Most took the moment to acknowledge how important Page’s announcement is in allowing other transgender people to feel seen in media. Introducing the actor and acknowledging his choice to be identified by either he/him or they/them pronouns, The Most thanked Page for sharing his truth.

“Endlessly thankful for his honesty, talent, and kindness, and for being someone queer people — and now, especially, trans folks — can see themselves in both onscreen and off,” the account posted.

This is Elliot Page. His pronouns are he/they. Endlessly thankful for his honesty, talent, and kindness, and for being someone queer people — and now, especially, trans folks — can see themselves in both onscreen and off. https://t.co/aZ9x2oZ8lm — The Most (@Most) December 1, 2020

Scroll through more reactions to Page’s announcement below:

Congratulations, king <3 SO happy for you!!! — James Charles (@jamescharles) December 1, 2020

Thank you for this, Elliot. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 1, 2020

Profound love and admiration for you @TheElliotPage !! Your strength, bravery and activism – not to mention all the art you contribute to this earth – is truly special. Thank you for being so open about your journey and for fighting so hard to make the world a better place. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/2WLs0eT49v — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) December 1, 2020

Elliot, I love you, so much, I’m proud of you, and admire you. Please keep being a beacon of courage, compassion, and strength for all of us. 🙏❤️🙏 https://t.co/iw4wBahA1C — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 1, 2020

So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3! 🎻 🖤 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2020

Your heart has always been big and you've used your platform to show up for the entire community for years. Thanks for the gift of your truth! 💫 — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) December 1, 2020

Congrats to Elliot Page. Never met you, don’t know you at all, but you, your compassion, and your bravery have my love and support. 🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/8DB6iG3DCQ — mark the herald angels sing (@markhoppus) December 1, 2020

I’ve never met Elliot Page, tho I’ve been at events & shyly waved. I’ve been a huge fan ever since “Juno” and – in real life – get nervous around people I adore. So I’ve just enjoyed his work – films & docs – from afar. Next time I’m not only saying hi, I’m saying “Thank you.” ❤️ — Ross Mathews (@helloross) December 1, 2020

sending so much love, @TheElliotPage!! thank you for being you. https://t.co/FNZygg4ohu — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) December 1, 2020

Congratulations Elliot. You are an amazing human being. https://t.co/LDzuKGrO8y — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 1, 2020

we love u elliot 💜 — olly ✨ (@alexander_olly) December 1, 2020