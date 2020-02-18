‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ Renewed for Season 4 at NBC

NBC and Ellen are teaming up for another season of fun and games.

DeGeneres has revealed that the network has renewed her alternative series “Ellen’s Game of Games” for a fourth season. DeGeneres serves as host and executive producer of the one-hour show, which includes supersized versions of some of the most popular games from her award-winning daytime talk show.

She announced the pickup on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday.

“I’m so excited. I love this show so much,” said DeGeneres. “It makes me so happy. I love games. It combines all my favorite things: prizes and surprises. I’m sure you’ve seen it but if you haven’t, you’ve been missing out. We can’t wait to get started on the next round of episodes.”



Through eight episodes, season 3 of “Ellen’s Game of Games” is averaging a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers after seven days of delayed viewing. In Live+Same Day, the series is among NBC’s top 10 shows in terms of rating and viewership.

The series also features Stephen “tWitch” Boss who, with DeGeneres, oversees the c ontestants playing different games over four rounds. The winner of each round advances to “Know or Go” and the winner of that round proceeds to “Hot Hands” for a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize.

“Ellen’s Game of Games” is executive produced by DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris, Noah Bonnett and Jeff Kleeman. It is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production.