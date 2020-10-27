‘Ellen’ Show to Bring Back Live Studio Audiences With COVID-19 Guidelines in Place

A live studio audience will once again fill the seats on set of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Starting with the Oct. 28 show, 40 fans will be seated in the talk show’s audience section alongside 70 virtual attendees. The return to live audiences may be happening just in time for the show’s Halloween week, but strict pandemic-related health and safety protocols will help ensure that the coronavirus gives no added spooks to guests.

Audience members will also be invited to the Oct. 30 Halloween episode, which has been known to feature host Ellen DeGeneres decked out in a custom costume. Last year she did a spin on Cardi B, aptly calling the costumed version of herself Cardi E, while other costumes have spoofed Sia, the Kardashians and Snooki’s hair.

Other Halloween traditions will also be featured throughout Halloween week, including clips of executive producer Andy Lassner attempting to work his way through a haunted house.

As the winter holiday season also approaches, fans will be able to attend the 12 Days of Giveaways recordings, as well. In these special episodes, studio audiences and viewers at home win prizes and gifts scheduled over 12 days of shows.

Earlier this year, the show came under fire when accusations of sexual misconduct and racial insensitivity surfaced. Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman were subsequently removed from the show, as was co-executive producer Jonathan Norman.

The “Ellen” season 18 premiere then further discussed the controversies and how they are being addressed, though the first week’s overall viewership numbers paled in comparison to prior years. While syndicated talk shows throughout the industry have faced lower viewership, DeGeneres’ show has been hit harder than most.