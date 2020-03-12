‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ to Tape Without Live Audience Over Coronavirus Concerns

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will not be taping in front of a live studio audience, starting on Monday, as yet another television show grapples with how to continue production while the novel coronavirus spreads through the U.S.

“With the rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 outbreak, and out of concern for our audience attending ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ Telepictures will suspend audience attendance during tapings effective Monday, March 16,” says a Telepictures spokesperson. “This temporary measure will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and will not impact the production schedule of ‘Ellen.'”

Similar precautions are being taken in the late night sphere. CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and Fox News Channel’s “The Greg Gutfeld Show” all announced Wednesday that they would tape their broadcasts in theaters and studios without a live audience.

On the scripted side, “Riverdale” suspended production on its current season after a member of production came into contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19.

A crew member who worked on the upcoming Fox series “neXt” tested positive for COVID-19 while filming in Chicago. Disney Television Studios, which produces “neXt,” says it is working to contact all individuals who came into contact with the affected crew member.

Meanwhile, CBS’ “Survivor” has suspended production of Season 41, which was slated to start filming in Fiji later in March, over the “growing short-term uncertainty surrounding the global spread of COVID-19.”