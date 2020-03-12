×

‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ to Tape Without Live Audience Over Coronavirus Concerns

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ellen
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will not be taping in front of a live studio audience, starting on Monday, as yet another television show grapples with how to continue production while the novel coronavirus spreads through the U.S.

“With the rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 outbreak, and out of concern for our audience attending ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ Telepictures will suspend audience attendance during tapings effective Monday, March 16,” says a Telepictures spokesperson. “This temporary measure will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and will not impact the production schedule of ‘Ellen.'”

Similar precautions are being taken in the late night sphere. CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and Fox News Channel’s “The Greg Gutfeld Show” all announced Wednesday that they would tape their broadcasts in theaters and studios without a live audience.

On the scripted side, “Riverdale” suspended production on its current season after a member of production came into contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19.

A crew member who worked on the upcoming Fox series “neXt” tested positive for COVID-19 while filming in Chicago. Disney Television Studios, which produces “neXt,” says it is working to contact all individuals who came into contact with the affected crew member.

Meanwhile, CBS’ “Survivor” has suspended production of Season 41, which was slated to start filming in Fiji later in March, over the “growing short-term uncertainty surrounding the global spread of COVID-19.”

More TV

  • Lakers Clippers

    NBA Suspends Season Due to the Coronavirus

    The NBA has suspended the current season of play due to the coronavirus. The league made the announcement on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder players are under quarantine in Oklahoma after Rudy Gobert, a player for the Jazz, tested positive for the coronavirus. The Jazz and Thunder [...]

  • Heidi Klum and Melanie BrownNickelodeon Kids'

    Nickelodeon to Postpone 2020 Kids' Choice Awards Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

    The stars will have to wait to get slimed. Nickelodeon is pushing back the date of its annual Kids’ Choice Awards, joining the growing list of live events, conventions and conferences that are being canceled or postponed amid a global pandemic that has seen over 1,200 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in [...]

  • Trump Suspends All Travel From Europe

    Trump Suspends All Travel From Europe to United States for 30 Days

    The U.S. will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days in the latest dramatic response to the growing pandemic caused by the coronavirus outbreak. President Donald Trump announced the European travel restrictions in a somber address to the nation Wednesday night from the Oval Office. The travel restrictions, which take [...]

  • Ellen

    'Ellen DeGeneres Show' to Tape Without Live Audience Over Coronavirus Concerns

    “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will not be taping in front of a live studio audience, starting on Monday, as yet another television show grapples with how to continue production while the novel coronavirus spreads through the U.S. “With the rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 outbreak, and out of concern for our audience attending ‘The [...]

  • Sofia Vergara arrives at the 32nd

    PaleyFest LA 2020 Postponed As Coronavirus Concerns Grow

    The Paley Center has opted to postpone its signature annual PaleyFest LA event, which was scheduled to kick off this Friday with a tribute to retiring sitcom “Modern Family.” “For several weeks now, the Paley Center, along with our venue host, The Dolby Theatre, has monitored the situation closely, staying in daily contact with local, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad