TV Ratings: Ellen DeGeneres Apology, Season 18 Premiere Score Same Numbers as Last Year

Ellen DeGeneres opened the season 18 premiere of her show with a lengthy statement addressing reports of mistreatment and misconduct behind the scenes at “Ellen.”

While the apology clearly fell short in the eyes of some, one would have perhaps expected the premiere to draw bigger ratings than usual due to the controversy. However, that turned out not to be the case, as the premiere came in even on last season’s debut.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” season premiere scored a 1.9 household rating, the same number as last year. In terms of the key syndication talk show demographic of people aged 25-54, “Ellen” ticked up fractionally to a 0.9 from a 0.8 in 2019. “The View” was comfortably the winner on Monday night with a 2.7 rating.

On the other hand, the lack of a spike isn’t all that surprising, as changing viewing habits due to COVID-19 have meant linear ratings have fallen on the whole, as viewers opt for streaming even more than ever.

In the seven-minute opener, DeGeneres apologized said she is “taking responsibility for what happens at my show,” and announced a supposed “new chapter” of “Ellen.”

“As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that every seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people that were affected. I know that I am in a position of privilege and power and with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show,” DeGeneres said.

Her monologue represented the first time she had publicly addressed the reports which emerged from a mid-July BuzzFeed News investigation that surfaced allegations of racist behavior and intimidation on the show. In April, Variety reported on the outrage among the show’s crew members over pay reduction, a lack of communication and poor treatment by producers after the pandemic shut down production.