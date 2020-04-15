Senator Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden For President

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a former Democratic presidential hopeful, has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

Warren’s endorsement is important to Biden as the senator from Massachusetts is a respected liberal standard-bearer for the Democratic Party. Warren’s thumbs up comes on the heels of Biden secure the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, another progressive star whose support is seen as crucial to getting liberal voters to pull the lever for Biden in November.

Warren announced her endorsement in a video distributed to followers on social media.

“Empathy matters. And, in this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government,” Warren said. “Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can’t afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American.”

Warren specifically noted Biden’s longstanding commitment to working-class Americans. She and Sanders were the loudest progressive voices on the 2020 campaign trail with ambitious proposals for governmental programs such as free college tuition for many families and universal health care options.

In the video, which details Biden’s history starting out in a blue-collar family in Scranton, Pa., Warren asserts that “Joe Biden will lead a government that works for all Americans.” She warns that the coronavirus crisis underscores the importance of leadership and the failures of President Donald Trump’s administration.

In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

The endorsements from Sanders and Warren come after a lull during the past few weeks of presidential campaigning as the nation grapples with the upheaval caused by the coronavirus outbreak.