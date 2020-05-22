‘Elite’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

“Elite” will be coming back for another season of drama in a fancy Spanish high school.

Netflix has picked up the series for season 4 around two months after season 3 launched on the streamer. The cast, including Miguel Bernardeau and Claudia Salas, announced the pickup via a video from their homes in quarantine. Precisely when season 4 will be available is yet to be announced, especially given the current uncertainty of the coronavirus production shutdown.

“I wanted to tell you that we have got the scripts of season 4 and they look so good,” says Bernardeau in the video.

“You better be prepared, because it’s intense,” adds fellow cast member Aron Piper.

ya es oficial. estaremos de regreso con una cuarta temporada 😙

it’s official, we’ll be back for season 4 😙 pic.twitter.com/emymGz0qMm — EliteNetflix (@EliteNetflix) May 22, 2020

“Elite,” which is Netflix’s second Soriginal series from Spain, is set at Las Encinas, the most exclusive high school in the country, whose students belong to swankily wealthy families, apart from three working class kids who have just been admitted after their tin pot school collapses. The class and culture gulf sparks an escalating series of confrontations, culminating in murder.

The series also stars Georgina Amoros, Itzan Escamilla and Omar Ayuso, whose character Omar Shanaa finally became a Las Encinas student in season 3.

“Elite” is executive produced by Zeta Audiovisual (“Three Steps Above Heaven,” “I Want You”), and was created by Spanish writers Carlos Montero (“The Time in Between,” “Physical or Chemical”) and Darío Madrona (“La chica de ayer,” “The Protected”), who are part of the same generation of writer as Bambu Producciones’ Ramón Campos and “Money Heist’s” Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato.