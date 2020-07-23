Elisabeth Moss to Star in ‘Shining Girls’ Series Adaptation at Apple

Elisabeth Moss is attached to star in and executive produce a series adaptation of the 2013 Lauren Beukes novel “Shining Girls,” which has been ordered to series at Apple.

Moss will star as a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.

Silka Luisa will write the adaptation and serve as executive producer and showrunner. Moss and Lindsey McManus will executive produce under their Love & Squalor Pictures banner. Leonardo DiCaprio will executive produce through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davidson. Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga will also serve as executive producers. MRC Television will produce.

This is the second new TV project announced for Moss this month. It was previously reported that she is attached to star in the limited series “Candy” that is currently in the works at UCP. Moss will star in and executive produce that project as well, playing notorious killer Candy Montgomery.

In addition to her Emmy-nominated role on “Mad Men,” Moss currently stars in the Emmy-winning Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Her other TV credits include “Top of the Lake” and “The West Wing.” On the film side, she can be seen in both “Shirley” and “The Invisible Man.” Her upcoming film roles include “The French Dispatch” from Wes Anderson and “Next Goal Wins” by Taika Waititi.

“Shining Girls” also represents the latest series order at Apple associated with MRC Television. The streamer previously ordered the limited series “The Shrink Next Door” starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd from Civic Center Media in association with MRC. MRC is also producing Apple’s planned series adaptation of “Time Bandits” as well as Damien Chazelle’s Apple series.