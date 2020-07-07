Elisabeth Moss to Play Killer Candy Montgomery in Limited Series for UCP

Universal Content Productions (UCP) is continuing its push into the true crime space with a new limited series starring Elisabeth Moss.

Moss has signed on to star in a series titled “Candy” for the studio, based on the true story of Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore. In 1980 Texas, Montgomery (Moss) seemingly had it all – loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs – so why did she kill her friend from church with an ax?

No network or streaming service is currently attached. UCP is expected to shop the series soon.

Several members of the team behind the Hulu/UCP true crime series “The Act” will reunite for “Candy.” Robin Veith wrote the “Candy” pilot script and will serve as executive producer on the series. Nick Antosca will serve as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat banner along with Alex Hedlund. Moss will also serve as executive producer along with Lindsey McManus. Jim Atkinson and John Bloom will serve as consulting producers.

Veith and Moss previously worked together on the AMC series “Mad Men,” in which Moss starred and on which Veith was a writer. Veith and Antosca are both currently under overall deals at UCP.

“I have been wanting to play an anti-heroine for a while now, and have been trying to work with Robin again after ‘Mad Men’ for even longer, so when she asked me if I wanted to play a housewife from Texas who, some would say, got away with murder, I simply said, ‘Where do I sign?’” Moss aid. “Adding the opportunity to work with Nick after his incredible work on ‘The Act’ was like taking a delicious dessert and putting 100 cherries on top. My producing partner Lindsey and I are so thrilled to be partnering with them and Alex and Scott and everyone at UCP on a show that I believe is truly going to be like no other we’ve done and will be a role like none I’ve ever played.”

In addition to her Emmy-nominated role on “Mad Men,” Moss currently stars in the Emmy-winning Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Her other TV credits include “Top of the Lake” and “The West Wing.” On the film side, she can be seen in both “Shirley” and “The Invisible Man.” Her upcoming film roles include “The French Dispatch” from Wes Anderson and “Next Goal Wins” by Taika Waititi.

Moss is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group, Ribisi Entertainment Group, Viewpoint, and Hansen Jacobson.

“The unique tale of Candy Montgomery is one Nick has been passionate about telling for a very long time,” said Dawn Olmstead, president of UCP. “After working with Robin on ‘The Act,’ the two crafted an incredible script that is tense, twisted and tempting. With her range of work speaking for itself, Elisabeth is dream casting for us and the care and thoughtfulness she will bring to the complex events that unfolded really deepens the project. I wish I was already sitting on the couch in a dark room watching the opening credits right now.”

UCP has found great success with true crime shows in the past few years. “The Act,” which told the story of Dee Dee and Gypse Rose Blanchard, won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for star Patricia Arquette. UCP also produces the series “Dirty John,” which aired its first season on Bravo and is currently airing its second on USA Network. UCP’s “Dr. Death” — based on the story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater — has been ordered to series at Peacock.

On the development side, UCP, a division of Universal Studios Group, is working on a show about Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin with Kate McKinnon attached to star. UCP is also developing “The Girl From Plainville” based on the texting suicide case and the recently announced adaptation of Jan Broberg’s bizarre kidnapping story also with Antosca.